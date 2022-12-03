Which teams will feature in PMGC 2022 Last Chance? Schedule, where to watch, and more

The ongoing PMGC 2022 has become the biggest topic of discussion in the global gaming community. Beginning with the League Group Stage, the competition moved on to the Survival Stage, which ended with a thrilling match last night.

The upcoming Last Chance Stage will be a two-day phase where the top 16 teams (from the Survival Stage) will be giving their best to make their place in the Grand Finals of the tournament.

Participating teams in PMGC 2022 Last Chance Stage

The PUBG Mobile teams that finished in the top 16 after the conclusion of the Survival Stage's matches have successfully qualified for the Last Chance phase of the prestigious competition.

Here's a look at the 16 teams who will feature in the Last Chance stage of PMGC 2022:

HVVP (Ex NAVI) (Russia) LGD Gaming (China) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Bacon Time (Thailand) iNCO Gaming (Brazil) Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil) DRS Gaming (Nepal) IHC Esports (Mongolia) Reject (Japan) Game-Lord (France) Titan Gaming (Kazakhstan) Besiktas Esports (Turkey) Damwon Gaming (South Korea) Agon i8 Esports (Pakistan) Bigetron Red Aliens (Indonesia) Nigma Galaxy (United Arab Emirates)

Despite valiant efforts, popular teams like Geekay Esports, Skylightz Gaming, TEM Entertainment, and POWR Esports had to leave the competition due to less points at the Survival Stage.

Schedule and match timings of Last Chance matches

As mentioned earlier, the Last Chance PMGC 2022 will begin today (December 3) and will continue until tomorrow. A total of 16 teams from the Survival Stage will participate in the penultimate round before the Grand Finals.

Following the same format of the League and the Survival Stage, a total of six matches will be played on each Last Chance match day. The top PUBG Mobile esports athletes will be seen treading on the battlegrounds of Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok in the same order as the Survival Stage.

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

The live broadcast of the Last Chance phase is set to begin at 10:45 am (UTC+0)/4:15 pm IST. For the two matchdays, fans and players across the globe can visit the official TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels of PUBG Mobile Esports to watch the upcoming live broadcast.

Qualified sides for PMGC 2022 Grand Finals

Following weeks of intense competition in the League and the Survival Stage, nine teams have already booked their place in the Grand Finals of the PMGC 2022 event.

Here's a look at the qualified sides from the League phase:

Group Red

Buriram United

Influence Rage Chemin Esports

S2G Esports

Group Green

GodLike Stalwart

Nova Esports

Fire Flux Esports

Group Yellow

Geek Fam

Four Angry Men

Trained to Kill

Still Moving Under Gunfire (China) and Alter Ego LIMAX (Indonesia) will join the aforementioned teams who have already booked their places in the Grand Finals of the competition after winning their regional tournaments.

Meanwhile, the rosters that finish in the top 5 of the Last Chance phase will also feature in the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals.

