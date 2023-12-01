Who is Aaliyah Wasko? Clip of IShowSpeed's girlfriend allegedly cheating goes viral on internet

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" conducted one of his biggest streams of the year, reaching a peak viewership of over 150K. However, the subject matter was far from simple, as he addressed a complex situation involving his supposed girlfriend, Aaliyah Wasko (@li.yahrenee). The stream unfolded as clips of her interacting with another guy went viral on his Discord, leading to a confrontation during the broadcast.

One of the viral clips that garnered attention featured her in a video recording where she was found in bed with another individual (@guprandy). It's worth noting that the video in question was not s*xual or intimate. The brief clip merely depicted the two individuals laughing while lying in bed together.

What happened between Aaliyah and IShowSpeed? Drama explored

IShowSpeed's unofficial girlfriend found herself in the spotlight yesterday (November 30), as some clips of her with another guy (Randy) were leaked by the latter. Subsequently, these clips made their way to Darren's Discord.

Although the circulated clips did not contain explicit or s*xual content, there were instances where Aaliyah was involved in somewhat touchy TikTok videos with Randy (such as the latter caressing her). Here is one of the videos:

The entire drama unfolded when the guy she was seen with, Randy, took the initiative to share a series of screenshots and pictures. In addition to this, he made allegations that she had informed him of using IShowSpeed for "clout."

Nevertheless, Aaliyah claimed that almost all of those TikToks and clips were recorded in October, during which she wasn't actively communicating with the streamer. It's worth noting, however, that the two did resume collaborating in November 2023.

She further explained that the clip of her in bed with him was captured after a night when she was inebriated, and he had walked her back to her room, insisting on staying the night (much to her displeasure).

On the other hand, Randy responded through his Instagram stories, asserting that he had been in her room multiple times. He emphasized that if she didn't want him to stay in her room, as she claimed, he wouldn't have been there more than once.

Randy alleged she welcomed him in her room (Image via Instagram/@RandyGup)

When did IShowSpeed meet Aaliyah?

IShowSpeed introduced Aaliyah, often called "gurl" in his streams, in 2022. He mentioned that she was his crush during high school. Over time, the two developed a connection, engaging in on-stream conversations multiple times.

The streamer also collaborated with her on an IRL stream back in April 2023, when the pair was seen going to their High School prom together:

However, there was a gap of a few months during which she did not appear in his streams until November, when she joined Darren to play Fortnite duos.

As of now, IShowSpeed announced a breakup with her on his livestream yesterday. However, he expressed reasonable doubts regarding the accounts of both Randy and Aaliyah.