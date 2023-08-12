Who is Baldur's Gate 3's most popular character? Week 1 stats reveal interesting data

It's the first week since the arrival of Baldur's Gate 3's full version, and the RPG is already one of the most acclaimed releases in 2023. This feat is further backed up by the Week 1 stats revealed by Larian Studios on August 11. The numbers show the massive support it garnered from fans, with 10,000,000 hours or 1,225 years of combined playing time just after the title's first weekend.

Included in the Week 1 stats are some details for the most popular race and class choices, the number of players who beat the game over the weekend, and those who were ultimately rejected by Astarion, among others. Of course, the most popular character in Baldur's Gate 3 has been revealed as well.

Baldur's Gate 3 most popular character according to Week 1 stats

Gale is the most popular character in the game (Image via Larian Studios)

Gale was crowned as the most popular character in the first week of Baldur's Gate 3's full version, and it's not even close. This wizard with great hair apparently charmed a lot of players with his intelligence and wit. Not to mention, he is a gorgeous character both physically and stats-wise.

According to the data revealed by Larian Studios, 27,784 players picked Gale as their Origin character. Some fans found this weird, considering wizards are the ninth most popular class in the game, as also revealed in Week 1 stats.

Gale is followed by Karlach, Astarion, Shadowheart, Wyll, and Lae'zel on the list.

Gale is a human wizard character in the game (Image via Larian Studios)

Aside from being the most popular character, Gale is apparently one of the deadliest in the game. This companion alone managed to be the 7th leading cause of death in Baldur's Gate 3. There could be several reasons behind this, but a player speculated that people may be killing allies with his AoE spells accidentally.

Gale is a human wizard in Baldur's Gate 3. If you do not fancy picking him as an origin character, you can also recruit him to your party as a companion. You can encounter him early in the game during your initial map exploration. Follow this guide to locate him successfully.

Like other characters, you can also gain his trust or approval to unlock the romance option. There are several tips you need to know to please him, and this guide has all the information you need regarding this activity.

Other findings in Baldur's Gate 3 Week 1 Stats

Paladin is the most popular class in the game (Image via Larian Studios)

Aside from Gale being the most popular character, there were other interesting findings following the release of the game's Week 1 stats:

368 players managed to beat the game in one week.

Players spent a combined time of 88 years in character creation.

The most popular class is Paladin, while the least popular is Cleric.

The most popular race is Half-Elf, while the least popular one is Githyanki.

Around 100,000 players have been rejected by Astarion.

12% of player deaths are caused by friendly fire.

Baldur's Gate 3 is currently available on PC but will soon arrive on PS5 on September 6.