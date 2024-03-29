Who is Barbecue? Gang leader allegedly involved in YourFellowArab's recent kidnapping in Haiti

Some shocking news surfaced earlier today (March 29, 2024), where YourFellowArab, also known as Arab, a prominent YouTuber and content creator, was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti earlier this month. The YouTuber had entered the country secretly, which is presently engulfed in a tumultuous period marked by gun violence and conflict.

Arab, famous for his daring and challenge-based content, voyaged to Haiti to interview a notorious gang leader, Jimmy Cherizier, also known as "Barbecue." However, the situation took a grim turn as reports surfaced indicating that the gang had kidnapped Arab and his colleague Sacra Sean, whom they intended to interview.

YouTuber Arab reportedly kidnapped by Haitian gang members (Image via X/No Jumper)

Who is Barbecue? Gang leader behind alleged kidnapping of YourFellowArab

Haiti is currently enduring a rough period, with its prime minister resigning and the nation being overrun by gang violence and gun-related incidents. Among the prominent figures amid this chaos is Jimmy, also known as "Barbecue," a self-proclaimed revolutionary.

The moniker "Barbecue" has been attached to the gang leader due to allegations suggesting that he was involved in burning people alive. However, it's important to note that these claims remain rumors and have not been confirmed.

YourFellowArab was slated to interview the leader. However, reports have indicated that he was abducted earlier on March 12 by another member known as Lanmò 100 jou. This was confirmed by fellow YouTuber Miles "Lord Miles" as well:

Lord Miles shares WhatsApp messages, confirming Arab's kidnapping (Image via X/Lord Miles)

Presently, Barbecue, a former police officer, serves as the leader of the Revolutionary Forces of the G9 Family and Allies. The G9 controls an estimated 80% of Port-au-Prince, the same place where YourFellowArab was reported to have scheduled a meeting with the gang leader.

This was confirmed through a short video Arab sent to his editor. In the video (before his kidnapping), Arab said:

"We actually cannot leave for Port-au-Prince until the morning because it's already 6 pm and if we leave right now we'll get there while it's dark. It's about a six-hour road trip. We'll get there while it's dark and that place is completely run by gangs. So you don't wanna be dealing with gangs, even though we have safe passage, we're already approved."

Expand Tweet

What is the ransom asked for YourFellowArab?

Initially, reports indicated that a staggering sum of $600,000 was demanded as ransom. However, according to Lord Miles' posts, the gang later reduced the amount to $300,000, and subsequently, it was reported to be in "5 figures." Here's what Lord Miles wrote:

"24h they were both kidnapped. Less than 2 days later I heard from Arab as he was permitted to talk to his friends through the kidnappers phones. The ransom was $600k, then it went down to $300k, then it went down further to 5 figures."

Lord Miles discloses that the ransom was reduced to less than $100K (Image via X/Lord Miles)

Those close to YourFellowArab are presently providing updates. The U.S. Government and Haitian authorities have yet to comment on the matter. Further reports are expected to arrive in due course.