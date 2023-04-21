Who is Brent Rivera? Popular YouTuber gets accused of copying content from Airrack, Matthew Beem, and more

Brent Rivera (formerly known as MrBrent98) is a renowned American YouTuber and has amassed an impressive fanbase of over 26 million subscribers. He gained initial recognition during the Vine era, where he had gathered a following of more than eight million (before the platform was discontinued). Additionally, he has dabbled in acting and hosting shows.

However, Rivera has found himself in murky waters after being accused of stealing and plagiarizing content from other YouTubers, such as Eric "Airrack" and Mathew Beem.

A Twitter user and YouTuber, @dabidoYT, raised the allegations against Brent. They shared multiple screenshots illustrating how the latter had blatantly replicated other YouTubers' thumbnails, titles, and videos.

Therefore, let me grab a list of all his copycat thumbnails:🧵 Wow, I rarely call out creators, but…Brent Rivera is a plagiarist.For the video that I got to work on with @falchook , Brent copied the:- idea- title- thumbnail- hotels- story elementsSo I’m kinda mad.Therefore, let me grab a list of all his copycat thumbnails:🧵 Wow, I rarely call out creators, but…Brent Rivera is a plagiarist. For the video that I got to work on with @falchook, Brent copied the:- idea - title- thumbnail - hotels - story elements So I’m kinda mad.Therefore, let me grab a list of all his copycat thumbnails:🧵 https://t.co/ZrhUyzZUzR

YouTuber Brent Rivera faces plagiarism allegations

@dabidoYT went on to create a thread of tweets that showcased several instances where Brent Rivera had allegedly plagiarized content from other creators. The thread included specific examples and evidence of how the creator replicated thumbnails, titles, and videos.

Dabi became aware of the issue after Brent Rivera copied the thumbnail and title of a video from Drewdoes, which Dabi himself had worked on. Subsequently, @dabidoYT provided evidence that Brent had replicated a video from YouTuber Zealous, which focused on constructing an elaborate dog house:

…here, Brent copies 1. I Built A $25,000 Dream Dog House!!…here, Brent copies @reallyzealous , who I personally really like as a creator and is such a genuinely nice/smart dude. 1. I Built A $25,000 Dream Dog House!! …here, Brent copies @reallyzealous, who I personally really like as a creator and is such a genuinely nice/smart dude. https://t.co/CowwcHkdrA

The user also shared screenshots of Matthew Beem and Harry Carlisle's video, where they created a secret room underneath a bed, and it seems that Brent has replicated this content too:

The thread also highlighted that Airrack had previously called out Brent for allegedly copying his content. This observation was also noted in the thread:

@dabidoYT revealed that Brent had uploaded a few videos that bore a striking resemblance to Airrack's dating videos:

@dabidoYT concluded the thread by acknowledging that he did not have the authority to take any action against Brent's alleged plagiarism. However, he encouraged other creators to block Brent as a way of standing against content theft.

’s podcast covers this “copy and paste” culture of YouTube more in depth, but it’s a genuine problem So, although one can’t do anything about copyright, I’d probably suggest most people in the YouTube space block him to avoid him pillaging ideas from your content. @ColinandSamir ’s podcast covers this “copy and paste” culture of YouTube more in depth, but it’s a genuine problem So, although one can’t do anything about copyright, I’d probably suggest most people in the YouTube space block him to avoid him pillaging ideas from your content. @ColinandSamir’s podcast covers this “copy and paste” culture of YouTube more in depth, but it’s a genuine problem

Furthermore, the user tagged popular YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren, requesting him to take note of the incident and cover it in his upcoming videos.

Where does creativity end, and theft start? @LudwigAhgren I'd genuinely love to hear your take on this as a topic on Mogul Mai. Not specifically to call out Brent, but I'd love to hear where you yourself might delineate "this is inspired by x" vs "this is plagiarism of x"?Where does creativity end, and theft start? @falchook @LudwigAhgren I'd genuinely love to hear your take on this as a topic on Mogul Mai. Not specifically to call out Brent, but I'd love to hear where you yourself might delineate "this is inspired by x" vs "this is plagiarism of x"? Where does creativity end, and theft start?

Ludwig Ahgren has already responded to the tweet, stating:

I watched ur video and loved it BTW! Ur a cool dude! @falchook Oh damn lmao that’s blatantI watched ur video and loved it BTW! Ur a cool dude! @dabidoYT @falchook Oh damn lmao that’s blatantI watched ur video and loved it BTW! Ur a cool dude!

As of now, YouTuber Brent Rivera has not responded to the accusations made against him. Copying content under the guise of creative inspiration has been an ongoing issue in the YouTube community. It remains to be seen whether any action can be taken to restrict such instances of plagiarism.

