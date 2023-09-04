Who is Daysi Dukes? Controversial YouTuber allegedly gets arrested after smashing TVs as "prank" in Walmart

During a recent prank gone wrong, a police officer handcuffed YouTuber Daysi Dukes, known by her YouTube alias DAYSIDUKESTV. With just over 92K subscribers on the platform, she is popular for filming prank-style videos. However, her recent upload on August 24 allegedly got her into legal trouble after she feigned smashing TV screens in a Walmart store, though it was, in fact, her own TV.

A few Walmart employees who witnessed her smashing the TV screen with a baseball bat then called the police on her. Moments later, a cop arrived, handcuffing her as she tried to explain that it was her own TV and not the store's property.

What was Daysi Dukes's prank? YouTuber films herself allegedly getting arrested

YouTuber Daysi Dukes has built a reputation by consistently creating prank-style videos on her YouTube channel. In a recently uploaded video, she orchestrated a scenario in which she carried a TV to a Walmart store, placed it on one of the shelves, and then, in front of fellow shoppers and store employees, brandished a baseball bat and shattered the screen.

Before the incident, Daysi Dukes had received a reprimand from other store employees when one of them overheard her making remarks to other customers. She was advised that recording was not permitted, but she continued to do so regardless.

Later, around the 13-minute mark in the video, a police officer allegedly approached the YouTuber and proceeded to handcuff her. Seeing law enforcement confront her, the creator stated:

"No. I didn't bust the TV up. That's my TV. I brought that TV from my house."

(Timestamp: 13:22)

The cameraperson was also instructed to move along, possibly escorted by the officer (although the situation was still being filmed by the camera). Towards the end of the video, Daysi Dukes added:

"I don't know what's happening but I just know that's my TV but I'm in 'cuffs so I don't really know."

The camera cut off at this point, leaving her fate uncertain. However, given that she has since resumed uploading prank-styled videos, one could infer that she was likely let off with a relatively minor consequence, possibly after confirming that the TV indeed belonged to her.

What did the community say?

The clip was shared by the popular X (formerly known as Twitter) page Drama Alert (@DramaAlert), which garnered a lot of critical comments. Here are some notable reactions:

This incident wasn't the only recent occurrence where a content creator was arrested. During an IRL stream, controversial streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon" was detained by Thai police after filming an inappropriate dance video in a hotel.