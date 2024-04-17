Who is the Dealer in Buckshot Roulette?

The Dealer in Buckshot Roulette is the main antagonist of the game. Players will encounter this ominous, creepy-looking entity a few minutes into starting the game. They are then presented with a shotgun and tasked with playing a modified version of Russian Roulette against the Dealer. However, there is more to this mysterious entity than it would appear at first glance, especially when taking into consideration their motives and mannerisms.

A breakdown of the Dealer in Buckshot Roulette can be found below.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinions.

The Dealer in Buckshot Roulette explained

A fair dealer with no ulterior motives

The Dealer arrives (Image via YouTube/Mike Klubnika)

The Dealer is surprisingly fair in his judgment and never cheats his way to victory. Interestingly, the Dealer does not show any emotion of any kind either - and is razor-focused on executing the game. He does not care for much else.

This does not discount his aggressiveness, however, and the Dealer will always attempt to one-up the player during these encounters. His AI is especially well-developed and is surprisingly capable of making split-second decisions that keep the heat on players, having them carefully strategize each move - a testament to the game's atmosphere and design.

The dealer in Buckshot Roulette is a manifestation of gambling addiction

"Winning" the game (Image via YouTube/ManlyBadassHero)

One of the more popular theories surrounding the Dealer is that he is a physical manifestation of the demons of gambling addiction. This makes quite a fair bit of sense, especially when we take into account Buckshot Roulette's multiple endings.

One such ending has the player receiving a sum of money, and being set free. However, there is no celebratory message, or any light at the end of the tunnel as the protagonist sinks deeper into his addiction.

To make matters worse, the protagonist wins only $70,000 and is left scarred for life after the encounter - something that no amount of money can fix.

The Dealer continues with his game regardless of the outcome, ensnaring more unsuspecting victims into the trap. The hints are obvious the moment you start the game, with bleak text and environmental design scattered along the way.

The Dealer may be a powerful entity

Arriving at the Pearly Gates (Image via YouTube/ManlyBadassHero)

One of the other theories surrounding the Dealer in Buckshot Roulette is that he may be an otherworldly being. There are several hints to this within the game's ending and overall lore.

For starters, he cannot die. Even after being "defeated", he is resuscitated, awaiting his next victim. Furthermore, the "Pearly Gates" ending of the game has you visit an abandoned version of heaven, indicating that the Dealer has usurped God in this forsaken place.

He is also capable of bringing the player back to life, even after repeated gunshot wounds - until the game is over.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback