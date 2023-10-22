Who is Diamond in Honkai Star Rail?

HoYoverse has officially dropped another Myriad Celestia Trailer for Honkai Star Rail, and while the video briefs about the Interastral Peace Corporation’s (IPC) agenda, it also hinted at a character named Diamond. Although some minor lore-centric details about him are shown, it's unclear whether he'll make the playable roster.

Players will likely wonder about Diamond, given that every Star Rail character has a compelling background. Moreover, Topaz is the only individual from IPC officially introduced so far, which piques the community’s curiosity about other faction members.

Hence, this article compiles all information about Diamond in Honkai Star Rail.

Diamond’s background and other details in Honkai Star Rail

The potential character design for Diamond (Image via HoYoverse)

According to official lore, Diamond is the head of the Strategic Investment Department of the IPC, who bears the P47 rank designated to candidates who are board members or department leaders. He is also the founder of Non-Performing Asset Liquidation Specialist, a subordinate faction of the specified corporation.

The recent Myriad Celestia Trailer, "Interastral Peace Tour: Selection, Planning, and Opportunity," has shed some light on his personality, suggesting that he seeks out unique and extraordinary individuals in the cosmos who have the potential to generate wealth. Besides, talent is the most precious investment for the Strategic Investment Department, where origin and background are irrelevant factors.

It appears that Diamond convinced the head of the Material Logistics Department, Taravan, to extend his support to set up a business in Peanocony. With that, the former assigns the entire project to Aventuurine, speculated to be an upcoming unit in Honkai Star Rail.

Since various leaked sources have claimed that Peanacony will be the upcoming region, Trailblazers can expect to meet the abovementioned characters in the future update. In fact, Diamond is an Emanator of the Preservation, somewhat similar to Phantylia, who could play a major role in the story quest.

On that note, the entire IPC is dedicated to Qlipoth, the Aeon of Preservation.

Expand Tweet

Honkai Star Rail is the latest turn-based RPG from HoYoverse, set in a sci-fi universe consisting of a few characters from the Honkai Impact series. The game was released globally on April 26, 2023, across PC, Android, and iOS platforms.

Star Rail was also made available for PlayStation 5 along with the latest version 1.4 update. The major patch currently features the Jingliu banner, with Topaz heading to the second phase as a playable 5-star unit.