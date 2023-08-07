Who are Double Eleven? All about the developer bringing Red Dead Redemption to PS4 with Rockstar Games

Double Eleven is the studio that Rockstar Games put in charge of bringing Red Dead Redemption to the PlayStation 4 (PS4). The studio has previously worked on titles like Minecraft Dungeons, Goat Simulator, and Rust. The title is set to go live on PS4 and Nintendo Switch on August 17. It was initially released for the PS 3 and Xbox 360 and will finally go live on the newer consoles.

Interestingly enough, though, Red Dead Redemption won't be making its way to PC, at least not yet. If Rockstar Games decides to make a PC port eventually, Double 11 will likely be responsible.

Red Dead Redemption is yet another feather in Double Eleven's hat

As mentioned above, Double Eleven has seen great success with titles like Minecraft Dungeons and Goat Simulator. During the pandemic, their survival game Rust saw an influx of a lot of players. Rust has a loyal playerbase even to this date.

While a group of franchise fans were elated to see the title being ported to PS4 and Nintendo Switch, another group of fans were confused about the fact that the game was being ported to newer consoles and not PC. Furthermore, fans were also concerned about the game's performance on the console, considering that Rust wasn't as optimized on consoles as on the PC.

The quality of the port will be revealed in a little over ten days when the game goes live on both the PS4 and the Nintendo Switch globally. Red Dead Redemption and the Undead Nightmare expansion will be available on these platforms. The game will also be available on the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S via backward compatibility.

Since it's a direct port, not much is being changed in the game. It's just a major overhaul for the visuals to run smoothly on the newer consoles. Apart from that, everything else, including the storyline and everything else, will remain the same.

If Double Eleven can make a good enough port of Red Dead Redemption, it will be a massive deal for them, considering they're partnering with Rockstar Games on this project. While this title will cost $49.99 on the PlayStation Store and the Nintendo eStore, Rockstar Games is yet to reveal the price of the physical copies, which are set to release in October later this year.

Considering that it's a 13-year-old game, seeing how well the port works out will be interesting. Not only that, a successful port on these platforms might pave the way for a PC port later in the future.