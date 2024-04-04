Who is Faith Kelly? Everything to know about Behzinga's fiancée

The Sidemen community is gearing up to embrace another married pair as Ethan "Behzinga" and his longtime girlfriend Faith Kelly have officially announced their engagement. They shared the news on their official Instagram account yesterday, April 3, 2024. Here's the wholesome post of the couple posing after their engagement:

"Easiest, 'Yes' ever."

Behzinga and Faith Kelly sharing a selfie after their engagement (Image via Instagram/Faith Kelly)

The couple also has a one-and-a-half-year-old baby girl named Hope, who was born on September 25, 2022, shortly after Ethan participated in the renowned 2022 Sidemen Charity Match in London.

Exploring the life of Faith Kelly, fiancée of Sidemen member Behzinga

Faith Kelly has also gained popularity within the online community. She has been actively sharing content on TikTok since 2020 under the username "faithlousiak." Currently, she boasts an impressive 1.75 million followers on her TikTok account.

Several of her videos garnered millions of views within the first year of her posting. This surge in popularity led to almost 100K new followers on the app. Her content typically leans towards comedy, with a frequent focus on lip-syncing videos.

In addition to her presence on YouTube, Faith Kelly has a YouTube channel with over 269K subscribers. She embarked on her YouTube journey in March 2022 and has consistently garnered hundreds of thousands of views on her videos since then.

Faith typically uploads videos centered around her life on the farm with Behzinga, as well as other challenge-oriented content such as "Come Dine With Me" or "Who Knows Each Other Better."

Does Faith Kelly have any siblings?

Behzinga's fiancée, Faith Kelly, does have siblings. She has three brothers named Connor, Hugh, and Leon, who have made occasional appearances on her YouTube and TikTok channels. For instance, she uploaded a video titled "First Q&A Ever With My BROTHER," featuring her brother Hugh:

Beef with Mia Malkova

Faith and adult star Mia Malkova had a brief back-and-forth in 2022. The conflict arose after Mia was featured in a Tinder-themed video on the Sidemen channel. In the video, Mia jokingly sat on Behzinga's face after he made a pickup line.

Naturally, this upset Faith. She made a TikTok video calling out Mia, stating that her actions were jeopardizing their relationship, especially considering Faith's upcoming role as the mother of Ethan's child.

The disagreement eventually fizzled out. Faith even deleted her TikTok video targeting Mia. It remains unclear whether the entire incident was part of a social experiment or if there was any genuine bad blood involved.

Behzinga and Faith also co-host a YouTube podcast titled "Growing Paynes," with "Payne" being Ethan's last name. They upload weekly podcast episodes and have amassed over 195K subscribers.