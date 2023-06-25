Who is Fenrir in Final Fantasy 16?

Final Fantasy 16 features a brilliant cast of playable characters. One of the members to join your party early on will be Clive’s trusted hound Torgal. He was present with Clive during the disastrous events of Phoenix Gate and is reunited with him 13 years later under precarious circumstances. The hound is present throughout the campaign and is revealed to be a descendant of the Eikon Fenrir.

So Fenrir does make his debut in the game, albeit in a more indirect fashion. Read on to learn more about both Fenrir and Torgal.

Note: Heavy spoilers for the campaign of Final Fantasy 16 will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

How is Torgal related to Fenrir in Final Fantasy 16?

Midway through the campaign, Clive and Gav undertake a mission to rescue Jill Warrick from being executed at the hands of Hugo Kupka’s men. They attack the executioners along with Torgal, who undergoes a remarkable transformation during the fight.

Torgal is then revealed to also be a dominant, possessing a range of powers similar to that of protagonist Clive Rosfield.

As the Eikonic powers are seemingly passed down genetically across generations in the world of Final Fantasy 16, it can be safely assumed that Fenrir and Torgal are directly related.

Who is Fenrir in the Final Fantasy series of video games?

Fenrir makes several appearances across the Final Fantasy series of video games, borrowing his name and likeness to his Norse counterpart - resembling a large wolf.

Fenrir made his debut during Final Fantasy VI as an esper obtained from defeating Humbaba. He has since made regular appearances in other mainstream Final Fantasy titles as well as in its spinoff games.

In all versions, Fenrir is usually depicted as an in-game summon who can boost the party’s damage output. Mobile spinoffs of Final Fantasy that feature Fernir usually depict him in a collectible card or ability.

How does Torgal play a part in the game’s combat?

Torgal is an essential member of Clive’s party and is unique in being the only controllable party member. Torgal can be issued commands using the D-Pad, and is able to either attack or distract enemies. Additionally, Torgal can also heal Clive by a small amount when commanded to do so. He is also immensely helpful in crowd control, clearing the arena of small foes and even chipping away a respectable portion of the boss’s health bar.

If players find commanding Torgal during combat overwhelming, they can always equip the Ring of Timely Assistance to automate his actions.

Torgal takes center stage in both the campaign and combat of the game, and is an excellent addition to the cast.

Final Fantasy 16 was released worldwide on June 22, 2023, as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

