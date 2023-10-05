Who is Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail?

Guinaifen is a 4-star Nihility Fire unit in Honkai Star Rail who is canonically a streamer and a successful entertainer. She is making her official playable debut in the Version 1.4 update as a featured 4-star unit on Seele's rerun and Topaz & Numby's debut banner. Some Trailblazers may have heard of this character's name, so this article will include all the important information.

According to March 7th, Guinaifen is part of the Xianzhou and has "streams that are super entertaining." She got a brief trailer showing off her gameplay, which will be covered later in this article. Let's start with official information first.

All you need to know about Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail

Guinaifen's real name is Guinevere, and she is a foreigner who ended up in the Xianzhou Alliance due to some unexplained accident. She eventually fell in love with the Xiangzhou culture, leading her to become successful in her craft. She's also a close friend of Sushang, whom astute players can see to the right of Guinafen in the latter's official splash art.

Guinafen's voice actresses in Honkai Star Rail are as follows:

Chinese: Xiao Gan

Xiao Gan English: Morgan Lauré

Morgan Lauré Japanese: Suguta Hina

Suguta Hina Korean: Kim Soo-young

March 7th also revealed that this new character even did combat streams, one of which had to be taken down due to fire safety regulations. Her gameplay revolves around said pyrotechnics and DoTs (Damage over Time), as seen in the following trailer.

Gameplay trailer

Guinaifen's trailer shows off her running about, followed by her entertaining some audience members with idle animations. She then casts her Skill, throwing a firecracker at some enemies, counting as a blast ability.

Her Ultimate is then seen when she summons some bionic dogs, much like Diting, to light another explosive. This does AoE (Area of Effect) DMG. Here is a summary of what's known about Guinaifen's abilities in Honkai Star Rail:

Skill (Blazing Welcome): She throws a firecracker at a single target, with some of the explosion hitting adjacent targets. This move can inflict Burn.

She throws a firecracker at a single target, with some of the explosion hitting adjacent targets. This move can inflict Burn. Trace (High Poles): This Trace allows her Normal Attacks to potentially inflict Burn onto a target.

This Trace allows her Normal Attacks to potentially inflict Burn onto a target. Talent (PatrAeon Benefits): She can automatically inflict Firekiss on a foe who is Burned. Firekiss increases incoming damage to that enemy and can stack up to three times.

She can automatically inflict Firekiss on a foe who is Burned. Firekiss increases incoming damage to that enemy and can stack up to three times. Ultimate (Watch This Showstopper): She creates a giant explosion to deal Fire DMG to all enemies. Any foe that is already Burned prior to this Ultimate takes additional damage.

Teams that appreciate DoT damage may enjoy Guinaifen's explosive capabilities in Honkai Star Rail.

When will Guinaifen be playable in Honkai Star Rail?

This character is known to be playable in the second half of Honkai Star Rail 1.4. Since this update has been confirmed to last only for five weeks instead of the usual six, that means that the second banner phase should begin sometime around October 28, 2023.

Fans can expect to get this new unit around that time. How viable she will be in the meta remains to be seen. A good idea would be to hold out on obtaining her until a few days after her release date so enough reliable data about her performance comes out.

