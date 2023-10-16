Who is Kick streamer Deepak? Ice Poseidon's associate under fire for making racist remarks against Vietnamese local on livestream

Kick streamer Deepak Lal (21.2K followers) is facing criticism following reports of him making racial stereotypes during his in-real-life (IRL) stream in Vietnam today (October 16). For those unaware, Lal, who previously worked as a tour guide, gained fame as a regular collaborator with fellow Kick streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon" during his visit to India in May 2023.

Ice Poseidon has played a significant role in Deepak's streaming journey, teaching him the fundamentals of IRL streaming and even guiding him in online gambling, particularly on Stake.com.

Nevertheless, today, the Delhi-based streamer is facing considerable backlash after live-streaming a brief interaction with a Vietnamese street vendor and subsequently making stereotypical comments, stating that the latter was consuming dog meat. Here's the clip:

"He eats dogs" - Kick streamer Deepak makes racial stereotype during Vietnam IRL stream

Deepak Lal seems to have inherited some of the controversial tendencies associated with Ice Poseidon, who has a history of making questionable remarks. While traveling in Vietnam, the Indian streamer made an uninformed comment about a street vendor who couldn't respond to his inquiries due to a language barrier. He remarked:

"What is this? Chicken? Fish? You eat? Finished? You eat something."

While walking away, he remarked:

"How to eat this like that? He eats dogs. He eats dogs. Dog meat. What the f**k? Yeah, bro."

This isn't the first time Deepak has found himself embroiled in controversy in a South Asian nation. In July 2023, while he was spending time with Ice Poseidon at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, the latter sparked outrage by performing a 'lap dance' while wearing inappropriate clothing.

Subsequently, both streamers were apprehended by local authorities, and there were discussions about the possibility of them facing imprisonment for up to five years due to their foul behavior in public.

Fortunately for Deepak and Ice Poseidon, both were released and cleared of charges. They were seen in a video where Ice Poseidon offered a heartfelt apology to the Thai officials and hotel staff for their inappropriate dance, which played a role in their exoneration.

However, Ice Poseidon himself has been involved in a series of recent controversies. For instance, he was detained during a livestream in Australia on September 28.

While he claimed it was due to stream sniping, the same day, he shocked viewers by secretly recording a camera while arranging for a sex worker in a hotel room for one of his viewers.

This is a recurring issue on Kick, as the platform has faced accusations of fostering a multitude of controversial streamers who have often been banned on major platforms like YouTube or Twitch.

An example is Adin Ross, who has been accused of making derogatory remarks, including homophobic and transphobic comments during his live streams.