Who is Kunikuzushi in Genshin Impact?

Most Genshin Impact players would know Kunikuzushi by a different name (Scaramouche). The two names are sometimes used interchangeably, although the latter has been used far more in the game thus far. Interestingly, Kunikuzushi translates to "Country Destroyer," which is fitting for a character of Scaramouche's status.

He is the sixth Harbinger who semi-recently cut off contact with the Fatui after he obtained Ei's Gnosis. Unfortunately, not much has been known about him since Genshin Impact 2.2, where Childe mentioned that he was looking for him in the Labyrinth Warriors event.

What Genshin Impact players should know about Kunikuzushi (Scaramouche)

The Japanese Twitter account said it best regarding Scaramouche (translated from the above tweet):

"The appearance is a wanderer with a slender figure and a beautiful face. He is a fool's executive officer who has tremendous combat power and brains. The difference between the front and back is great, and he is an unpredictable person."

This tweet also revealed who his Japanese Voice Actor was (Tetsuya Kakihara). As of Genshin Impact 2.6, only his Japanese and Chinese Voice Actors have been credited (his Chinese one being Luyin). There is currently no date for when Travelers can expect to hear more about his English or Korean voice actors.

Connection with the Raiden Shogun

The relevant voice line here is the "About Kunikuzushi" one for Ei, which states:

"He came about as a byproduct of creating the Shogun. Perhaps it's because I feel like I owe him something, but I do not wish to assert control over him."

Travelers can find out that this "byproduct" was Scaramouche when they talk to Yae Miko after completing the Inazuman Archon Quest series. Selecting the "About the Shogun puppet..." will state that this puppet was an Inazuman male who blindly wandered Inazuma before the Fatui took an interest in him.

She even blatantly says that he's the Balladeer and that he has Ei's Gnosis. Yae Miko also references him in one of her voice lines, but it's another "About Kunikuzushi" section.

The above video contains the full voice-over, which essentially talks about Ei not wanting to harm this puppet and how Yae Miko would've gotten rid of it if she knew what would happen in the future.

Husk of the Opulent Dreams

This artifact set sheds more lore on Kunikuzushi's lore in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

There is one artifact set that alludes to Scaramouche's past, known as Husk of the Opulent Dreams. All five pieces of it reference his story in some way:

Bloom Times : Talks about him dreaming about a heart, referencing Delusions and a Gnosis

: Talks about him dreaming about a heart, referencing Delusions and a Gnosis Plume of Luxury: References how he can still see Tatarasuna while talking about Katsuragi, Mikoshi Nagamasa, and Yae Miko

References how he can still see Tatarasuna while talking about Katsuragi, Mikoshi Nagamasa, and Yae Miko Song of Life: States he was a puppet made to contain a Gnosis and how he wasn't destroyed even when he didn't serve much of a purpose

States he was a puppet made to contain a Gnosis and how he wasn't destroyed even when he didn't serve much of a purpose Calabash of Awakening: Talks about him being a schemer, dissolving three schools of Raiden Gokaden

Talks about him being a schemer, dissolving three schools of Raiden Gokaden Skeletal Hat: References him as a Harbinger

It's worth mentioning that there is currently no planned or leaked release date for Kunikuzushi in Genshin Impact (or any confirmation that he will be playable).

