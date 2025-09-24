Who is Musashi in Onimusha: Way of the Sword?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Sep 24, 2025 21:01 GMT
Exploring Musashi
Exploring Musashi's role in the upcoming Onimusha game (Image via Capcom)

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is the latest entry in Capcom’s iconic action series, set to be released in 2026. Its latest trailer was showcased during the Tokyo Games Show 2025, and it highlights Musashi's story. For longtime fans, this name may sound familiar. However, for those who don't know, Miyamoto Musashi is the main protagonist in Onimusha: Way of the Sword.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Musashi from the Onimusha franchise.

Everything you need to know about Miyamoto Musashi in Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Miyamoto Musashi has appeared before in Capcom’s wider Onimusha media. His first guest appearance was made in the 2003 classic Onimusha: Blade Warriors. He was also featured in the book title Onimusha: Night of Genesis, which was published in 2006. More recently, Musashi was the protagonist of Netflix's Onimusha anime.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

In the early Onimusha titles, he was referenced or tied to certain historical figures. In the Netflix series, he is portrayed as a veteran warrior navigating brutal battles and demonic forces. However, Onimusha: Way of the Sword takes a different approach with a new timeline.

In the upcoming game, Miyamoto Musashi is introduced as a fierce young samurai who travels to Kyoto to prove his unmatched skill with the sword. However, his journey takes an unexpected turn as he faces off against the demonic Genma and learns to wield the power of the mystical gauntlet.

Ad

The game's 4th trailer, which was showcased in the Tokyo Games Show 2025, emphasized both his dedication to swordsmanship and his struggle with the Oni Gauntlet. Several new characters are being introduced in this game, including Izumo no Okuni and Ono no Takamura, both of which are inspired by real-life Japanese historical figures.

Miyamoto Musashi in Onimusha: Way of the Sword uses the face model of iconic Japanese film actor Toshiro Mifune. He is voiced in Japanese by Yoshimasa Hosoya and in English by Kenichiro Thomson.

Ad

That's everything you need to know about Miyamoto Musashi in the upcoming Onimusha game.

Read more related articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications