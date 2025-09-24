Who is Musashi in Onimusha: Way of the Sword?

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is the latest entry in Capcom’s iconic action series, set to be released in 2026. Its latest trailer was showcased during the Tokyo Games Show 2025, and it highlights Musashi's story. For longtime fans, this name may sound familiar. However, for those who don't know, Miyamoto Musashi is the main protagonist in Onimusha: Way of the Sword.On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Musashi from the Onimusha franchise.Everything you need to know about Miyamoto Musashi in Onimusha: Way of the SwordMiyamoto Musashi has appeared before in Capcom’s wider Onimusha media. His first guest appearance was made in the 2003 classic Onimusha: Blade Warriors. He was also featured in the book title Onimusha: Night of Genesis, which was published in 2006. More recently, Musashi was the protagonist of Netflix's Onimusha anime.In the early Onimusha titles, he was referenced or tied to certain historical figures. In the Netflix series, he is portrayed as a veteran warrior navigating brutal battles and demonic forces. However, Onimusha: Way of the Sword takes a different approach with a new timeline.In the upcoming game, Miyamoto Musashi is introduced as a fierce young samurai who travels to Kyoto to prove his unmatched skill with the sword. However, his journey takes an unexpected turn as he faces off against the demonic Genma and learns to wield the power of the mystical gauntlet.The game's 4th trailer, which was showcased in the Tokyo Games Show 2025, emphasized both his dedication to swordsmanship and his struggle with the Oni Gauntlet. Several new characters are being introduced in this game, including Izumo no Okuni and Ono no Takamura, both of which are inspired by real-life Japanese historical figures.Miyamoto Musashi in Onimusha: Way of the Sword uses the face model of iconic Japanese film actor Toshiro Mifune. He is voiced in Japanese by Yoshimasa Hosoya and in English by Kenichiro Thomson.That's everything you need to know about Miyamoto Musashi in the upcoming Onimusha game.Read more related articles here:Onimusha Way of the Sword trailer breakdownOnimusha Way of the Sword and Onimusha 2 Remastered showcased at PlayStation's State of PlayOnimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny Remastered Review – A Classic Reforged with Mixed Results