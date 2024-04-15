Who is Omie? GTA RP streamer and xQc's friend's online career explored

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" recently joined forces with a rising talent known as Omie. Omie, a 23-year-old streamer (born June 17, 2000), has swiftly amassed a following of over 250K on Twitch. For those unfamiliar, the streamer mostly engages in the GTA 5 role-playing scene and has been a prominent figure on the popular NoPixel (co-owned by Felix) server for quite some time now.

Omie hit a new peak in viewership when he teamed up with Felix for a special livestream on April 14. The duo ended up trying out their hands at the popular vehicular soccer game called Rocket League.

Watch their entire stream here:

For those who simply want to see their Rocket League games, it starts at 00:09:50. The duo also reacted to FaZe's win over MOUZ in a CS2 grand final, which starts at 00:58:52.

What role does Omie have in the xQc-owned NoPixel server?

Even though Omie may not boast the same level of popularity as some of the GTA 5 RP heavyweights, he's carved out a significant niche for himself within the NoPixel community.

For those curious, Omie's primary persona in the NoPixel server goes by the moniker Marty Banks. Marty, known as the "King Slime" of the Gulag Gang, played a central role as a founding member of the group.

His reputation as a seasoned criminal on the streets of Los Santos was solidified by his frequent appearances alongside his close ally Jean "X" Paul, the character played by xQc, and other members of the Gulag Gang. Here's a picture of his character beside Felix's:

Omie's character, Marty Banks, pictured with Jean Paul (Image via NoPixel Fandom)

Omie's character, Marty Banks, is nicknamed "Copy Cat" for his tendency to mirror the personalities of those he interacts with. He becomes bold and wild around xQc's character, Jean Paul, but adopts a more reserved demeanor around others like Yuno Sykk.

Omie's character is marked by unwavering loyalty, especially towards Jean Paul. This allegiance likely originated from xQc's character granting him the manager role early on, cementing their bond.

What are Omie's other platforms?

Omie also maintains a YouTube channel, though it's not as sizable as his Twitch following. Currently boasting just over 22K subscribers, he primarily shares short clips from his GTA 5 streams on this platform.

On Instagram, Omie has amassed just over 6K followers, while on X.com, he boasts a slightly larger following of over 37K. On X, he mostly provides updates about his streaming schedule and other streaming-related updates.

Omie's impact within the RP community didn't go unnoticed. He was nominated for the Best Roleplay Streamer in the recently concluded Streamer Awards 2024, which was hosted by fellow Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella." However, the ultimate victor was AMP's Roberto "Fanum".