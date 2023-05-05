Who is Rayvis in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor tells a new tale of struggle and resistance against the intimidating Galactic Empire. Protagonist Cal Kestis will encounter foes, both old and new, in this latest adventure from Respawn Entertainment. Familiar faces such as Darth Vader and the Ninth Sister make a comeback. However, the main antagonist this time around is a hulking individual with an intimidating presence. Of course, he is far from the only villain in Star Wars Jedi Survivors. But players will still catch a glimpse of him a few times throughout the game before the inevitable boss fight.

But who exactly is he? Does he play a role beyond being a threat to the player?

Note: This article contains major spoilers for the game and Rayvis' fate.

Rayvis is the head of the Bedlam Raiders in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Interestingly, Rayvis hails from the High Republic Era. He was born amongst the Gen'Dai, a tribe of large humanoids with regenerative tentacles. Unfortunately, the Gen'Dai turned violent after the destruction of their culture. This led him on a rampage against other denizens of the galaxy, including many renowned Jedi.

This also leads him to duel the legendary Dagan Gera. The then-Jedi Knight managed to best Rayvis in combat, thus earning the Gen'Dai warrior's respect. With Rayvis' life spared, he swore lifelong loyalty to Dagan Gera.

Unfortunately, his master was sealed away by Master Santari Khri in a bacta tank on Koboh. Rayvis spent years trying to look for him, leading to the Jedi Order imprisoning him as well.

Fast forward to the events of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, he tries to search for his master on Koboh. This is where he establishes the Bedlam Raiders, a marauder group that terrorizes the planet's denizens in their efforts to find Gera's hidden location.

This is where Cal Kestis meets the Gen'Dai at Pyloon's Saloon. Luckily for him, Cal also ends up releasing Dagan Gera from his bacta tank captivity on Koboh's Forest Array.

Finding a golden opportunity after being alerted, Rayvis makes his way to the area. He steps in to whisk away his master to safety just as Cal was about to defeat the Jedi Knight who turned to the dark side. Fast forward to the Shattered Moon, this is where Rayvis meets his end at Cal's hand after a challenging boss fight. Desiring an honorable death worthy of a warrior, the Gen'Dai forces Kestis to strike the killing blow.

What is Star Wars Jedi Survivor about?

The game is a continuation of 2019's Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. Cal Kestis continues his war against the Galactic Empire. Returning allies include the tiny robot BD-1 and the Mantis captain Greez. This adventure takes the gang to various planets to face new threats.

From Stormtroopers to hostile faun, there are many enemies to challenge in hack & slash combat. With a good chunk of parkour elements, weapon stances, and Force abilities to check out, this is a bigger and bolder adventure than ever before.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor was released on April 28, 2023, and is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

