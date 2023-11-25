Who is Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail?

While players still enjoy Honkai Star Rail version 1.5, developers have already teased what's in store from late 2023 to early 2024. Ruan Mei is among the many upcoming characters awaited by the community.

While Ruan Mei sometimes appears in Honkai Star Rail's Simulated Universe, much about her isn't known. This article stitches together all the clues found about this elegant Genius Society member in the game.

Note: Some information is based on leaks and might change on release.

All available clues about Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail

Ruan Mei's official artwork from Honkai Star Rail Twitter (Image via Hoyover)

Ruan Mei is the game's first limited 5-star Harmony unit, and she will be featured alongside Dr Ratio (5-star) and Xueyi (4-star) in patch 1.6. She is heavily related to the Simulated Universe, being one of the founders alongside her fellow Genius Society members, Herta, Screwllum, and Stephen Loyd.

While much info about her past is still unknown, her appearance has led fans to speculate she might be originally from the Xianzhou Luofu fleet. Her ranking is 81 among the Genius Society members. Her fellow member and colleague, Herta, describes her as the "Master of Creation."

Ruan Mei can appear during the occurrence event in Simulated Universe. She's among the best domains as she can give you all the Blessings on your current path or 2000 Cosmic Fragments.

She is also referenced in one of Honkai Star Rail's many Lighcones called "Geniuses' Repose," where she's seen pouring drinks for Herta and Screwllum.

Ruan Mei on the left and Herta on the right (Image via Hoyoverse)

The list of her voice actors in various languages is provided below.

Onishi Saori - Japanese

Japanese Emi Lo - English

English Zhang Wenyu - Chinese

Chinese Yoon Yeo-jin - Korean

Available information on her kit according to leaks

As stated, this character will be on the Harmony path, which means she will be a support, and her kit revolves around providing various buffs to her allies. Here is a brief overview of her abilities according to the leak by c2tr.

Normal Attack - Deals Ice damage.

- Deals Ice damage. Skill - Increases speed and break efficiency of all allies for two turns.

- Increases speed and break efficiency of all allies for two turns. Ultimate - Deals Ice damage to all enemies and increases their weakness break duration.

- Deals Ice damage to all enemies and increases their weakness break duration. Talent - Allies receive a damage boost. Teammates will deal Ice damage after breaking an enemy's toughness.

- Allies receive a damage boost. Teammates will deal Ice damage after breaking an enemy's toughness. Technique - Reduces enemy toughness for a particular element.

Ruan Mei will most likely debut in the first half of Honkai Star Rail version 1.6, alongside the 5-star destruction character Blade, whereas Dr. Ratio will get his banner during the second half.