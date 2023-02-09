Who is Sirona Ryan in Hogwarts Legacy?

Sirona Ryan is one of the many characters in Hogwarts Legacy you’ll come across on your journey in the Wizarding World. Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Interactive have followed an earlier timeline as you’ll attend Hogwarts during the 1800s. It’s well before the times of Voldemort and Harry Potter, but you’ll meet many recognizable faces.

The said character is not the most important person you’ll meet on your journey. Different personalities will interact with you and act as guides in different tasks and quests. Since there’s no multiplayer, these NPCs are your principal way of enjoying the human touch of the in-game world.

However, no other character will impact Hogwarts Legacy more than Sirona Ryan. It has everything to do with what Harry Potter’s creator JK Rowling has said in the past amidst much controversy. Avalanche Software has steered clear of the entire issue, and the said character is its attempt at ensuring inclusiveness for all its players.

Characters like Sirona Ryan in Hogwarts Legacy show the inclusivity emphasized by Avalanch Software

Hogwarts Legacy's release has been marred by controversy for nearly a year now. Game launches in the middle of ongoing discussions, and negatively, isn’t a new thing. However, the said case is quite different, but before going into that, let’s find out who Sirona Ryan is.

The Three Broomsticks is one of the many places present in the magical world of the game that you’ll explore. Sirona Ryan is the owner of this place, and you’ll be able to interact with her to learn about their history and origin.

Sirona started as a waiter when she was a student at Hogwarts. Since then, she has gone on to own the place entirely, which will all be revealed to you when you go deeper into your journey. However, this incident takes place relatively early, and soon after you reach Hogwarts for the first time.

Sirona’s presence represents Avalanche Software’s regard for the LGBTQIA+ community

The said character is the first confirmed trans woman in Hogwarts Legacy. This is confirmed by a part of her speech that’s told to the students from their mouth. It’s worth noting that the developers have also them identified “she/her” during chats. In her own words, she recognizes herself as a witch rather than a wizard.

This development comes on the heels of Avalanche Software emphasizing the importance of Hogwarts Legacy's openness to different communities. It comes after the earlier statements made by JK Rowling, which have been in the mix of much controversy. She has been slammed worldwide, noticeably by the cast of the Harry Potter movies.

Following the debacle, Avalanche Software distanced its game and all its developments from Rowling. The developers also spoke positively about the title being inclusive and why it’s important:

“The team felt that it was very important to create a game representative of the rich and diverse world of Harry Potter as well as the groups of people who play games, which includes the LGBTQIA+ community.”

It remains unknown who lent their voice to Sirona Ryan in Hogwarts Legacy. Aside from the character herself, Avalanche Software has tried to include inclusivity as much as possible. While players can select many things about themselves when they start their journey, their genders don’t have to be mentioned.

Poll : 0 votes