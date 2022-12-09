Who is Sydnee Goodman? Meet The Game Awards 2022 host who has taken the internet by storm

California-born host Sydnee Goodman took the internet by storm after her gig during the recently concluded Game Awards 2022. The show was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The pre-show opening act was presented by none other than Sydnee.
For those unfamiliar with her trade, the 28-year-old American is primarily a host and content creator. She has already had the opportunity to work for major names in the industry, such as BuzzFeed, and The Daily Fix which is IGN's chief news show. Since she is no longer an active host of IGN's show, she stated last year that she would be open to freelance opportunities.
She also has a YouTube channel called "sydsogood // Sydnee Goodman" which has over 146K subscribers at the time of writing (09.12.22). She is also a regular on the popular streaming platform Twitch, where she has over 81.7K followers. She's fairly big on Instagram too, with over 322K followers to show for it.
Sydnee Goodman goes viral after her latest gig, fans share their adulations
Despite being in a male-dominated industry, Sydnee Goodman has managed to not only survive but also thrive. Since leaving IGN, she has been able to grow her fan base to greater heights. However, her latest freelance work, hosting the Game Awards 2022, raised the bar.
Being a dedicated gamer and streamer, she was certainly among the people best suited for the role of the host even though it was a hefty task, as one might add. However, she has certainly hit a home run with her engaging presentation skills as well as her eye-catching dress for the night.
Following the gig, the internet could not contain itself but praised Sydnee for her remarkable job at the award show. Here are some of the notable reactions:
Fans appeared to love her performance skills at the Game Awards 2022. This user gave her a "10/10" rating:
Some also suggested making Sydnee the permanent host of the Game Awards. The event is usually co-hosted, as was the case yesterday, by Geoff Keighley, the creator and producer of the Game Awards.
Fans were also left impressed by Sydnee Goodman's flamingo-themed dress. One user commented:
How did she get into games?
Sydnee Goodman was introduced to gaming at a very young age. She said in an interview that it was her father that had propelled her into the industry.
She said:
My dad is a huge nerd. He loves video games but he was really into Halo: Combat Evolved. As a kid, he used to let me watch him play when I wasn’t afraid of watching. We spent a lot of time at home as my mom was sick so I just ended up playing more games with my Dad and my brother. That’s where it all began."
What are some of Sydnee's other achievements?
Among the other accomplishments that Sydnee has managed to add to her ever-growing list of accolades is being featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list. In November 2022, she was featured in North America's #Forbes30Under list.
Reacting to being nominated, she posted:
Aside from the IGN game show and yesterday's Game Awards, Sydnee Goodman has hosted the Halo The Series: Declassified which is the official after-show of Halo The Series. She featured in a total of nine episodes.
Sydnee has also worked with the online channel BLVD, a show associated with the USC Trojans football program. She presents a series called "Run It Back" where she interviews several athletes.
For those interested, Sydnee also has a podcast called Shut Up! Keep Going. She co-hosts the channel along with Kate Franklin. The podcast is presently inactive, with the most recent post made eight months ago.