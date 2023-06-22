Who is Trevon Sellers? Controversial streamer under fire after threatening to torture cat in front of an adoption worker

Trevon Sellers (21), also known by his online pseudonym "whatsuptre," has once again garnered attention for the wrong reasons. The YouTuber-turned-Rumble streamer recently found himself in the spotlight after a video surfaced where he made unsavory remarks. During a conversation with a representative from an animal care shelter, he disturbingly expressed a threat to harm a kitten.

The visibly concerned representative immediately contacted the police. She insisted that Trevon Sellers surrender the cat, but he refused and shockingly proceeded to joke about subjecting the innocent kitten to a blender.

Banned Trevon Sellers in hot waters following recent prank

Trevon Sellers, who is known for making controversial prank videos has yet again attracted a hoard of critics following his recent distasteful joke about torturing a kitten.

From the available information, it seems that Trevon Sellers was filming in front of an animal shelter premises, holding a kitten in his possession. While engaging in a conversation with the shelter representative, he said:

"I don't have to surrender an animal to you. It's an option. I found the cat and you're having an attitude."

When asked about his plans with the animal, he insensitively replied:

"I'm gonna put him in the blender...I don't know, she looks kind of tight. Might go for it later. Lube it up, slip it in."

The representative promptly contacted the police department, at which, the former YouTuber said:

"No, I'm just joking, I'm joking. Here, here."

The video abruptly ends, leaving the fate of the cat uncertain. However, a user commented that Trevon had supposedly given the cat to an unidentified individual. Unfortunately, it was also mentioned that he had harmed a rabbit in a separate incident:

What did the online community say?

The clip swiftly gained significant attention on Twitter, attracting a multitude of comments from users.

As expected, the response was overwhelmingly critical of Trevon's prank, with some individuals even suggesting that he should face legal consequences. Here are some of the notable tweets:

Christopher Sloan @P7_Edits @CatchUpFeed However you got this needs to be turned over to police and his account needs to be removed. The guy is 100% toxic and a criminal. @CatchUpFeed However you got this needs to be turned over to police and his account needs to be removed. The guy is 100% toxic and a criminal.

Christopher Sloan @P7_Edits @CatchUpFeed Upland California, seems they needed to arrest this guy and failed to do so. @CatchUpFeed Upland California, seems they needed to arrest this guy and failed to do so.

Not Trevon Sellers' first controversial video

In April 2023, another video emerged that generated a substantial amount of backlash against Trevon. The footage depicted him making a deceptive charitable act toward a homeless individual by offering him food from a store.

However, to the dismay of viewers, he proceeded to consume the food right in front of the man, before callously walking away.

Human Nature @Human101Nature Youtuber buys a homeless person food, then eats it at the last second right in front of him... Youtuber buys a homeless person food, then eats it at the last second right in front of him... https://t.co/gL6Sh3klVA

In addition to the aforementioned incidents, Trevon has been involved in creating other controversial videos that have stirred significant controversy. These include content where he is seen harming animals, specifically a rabbit, as well as engaging in disruptive behavior. This was noted by this user:

Ian Miles Cheong @stillgray There is a video of him stomping a baby rabbit to death after wounding it with a pellet gun. Another video of him handing out condoms in a baby store. And one where he destroys a Girl Scout cookie stand because all the Girl Scouts are white. There is a video of him stomping a baby rabbit to death after wounding it with a pellet gun. Another video of him handing out condoms in a baby store. And one where he destroys a Girl Scout cookie stand because all the Girl Scouts are white.

Despite being banned from YouTube, Trevon Seller's videos continue to be uploaded to an archive channel on the platform. Additionally, he remains unbanned on Rumble, allowing him to continue streaming and sharing content on that platform.

