Who is Twitch streamer Spreen and why was he banned?

Argentinian Twitch streamer Ivan "Spreen" was banned yesterday from the platform after being first reported by a Twitter bot account called @StreamerBans. Ivan was a Twitch partner at the time of the ban and had accumulated over 5.69 million followers. He is chiefly known for his Minecraft streams.

It's fair to say that he has been popping off in the last few months with his streams receiving an average viewership of over 50K (with some even getting upwards of 90K).

Following his ban, the 22-year-old took to his Twitter account to share an elaborate message. In a tweet, he wrote that he was unjustly banned and also revealed that he was unsure of the future of his channels. However, he stated that the ban will now give him time to work on other projects.

Why was Spreen banned?

The exact reason behind his ban is not yet known. As mentioned earlier, he took to his socials to clear the air. Some fans have speculated that the streamer made an offensive joke during his stream, which could have led to the suspension.

Although Ivan did not clarify what prompted his suspension, he did mention (translated to English):

"Don't invent reasons for the ban, it has nothing to do with what they're saying, it's bulls**t that we're already solving in private"

He also exclaimed that he was unsure of the future. The streamer is expected to work behind the scenes to reach a viable solution. Regarding this, he added:

"I still don't know what's going to happen, you know how that goes but be patient"

He further declared that the ban had given him the opportunity to venture into other projects. It remains to be seen what projects the streamer implied. He said:

"I'm going to take the opportunity to continue with some projects and contents."

spreen 🎃 @SpreenDMC No inventen motivos del ban, no tiene nada que ver con lo que andan diciendo, es una boludes que ya lo estamos resolviendo en privado pero igualmente no sé qué va a pasar, ya saben cómo va eso pero paciencia, voy a aprovechar para seguir con algunos proyectos y contenidos :p No inventen motivos del ban, no tiene nada que ver con lo que andan diciendo, es una boludes que ya lo estamos resolviendo en privado pero igualmente no sé qué va a pasar, ya saben cómo va eso pero paciencia, voy a aprovechar para seguir con algunos proyectos y contenidos :p

The exact duration of the ban is also not known. For those wondering, Spreen's Twitch channel is currently unavailable for public access. Upon clicking on his Twitch channel, the message that reads is:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

How did Spreen get so popular?

Spreen might not be a household name to English speaking viewers. However, for the Hispanic and Latino community, Ivan is one of the most recognizable names. He is known for his Minecraft videos and also dabbles in other popular games such as Among Us, EA Sports FIFA, Roblox, and GTA V.

Being an Argentine means an intuitive proclivity to football. Hence, he can be seen making football-related content such as unpacking trading cards. When not directly engaging in any game on stream, Ivan can be found reacting to videos under the "Just Chatting" section of the platform.

Now that his Twitch channel has been removed, fans can get hold of his content on YouTube. Spreen has a YouTube channel that has over 5.06 million subscribers at the time of writing. He also has a second channel called SpreenDMC, which has a further 2.99 million subscribers.

For now, fans will have to wait and see if and when Twitch provides any clarity regarding the untimely ban of the streamer.

