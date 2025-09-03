Who is the voice actor of James Bond in 007 First Light?

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
007 First Light James Bond voice actor explored (Image via IO Interactive)

James Bond in 007 First Light has confirmed that Patrick Gibson is being cast for the role. The game also recently received a new gameplay trailer alongside a massive gameplay reveal video. The title is already available for pre-order and is slated to release on March 27, 2026. The title will be available on PC (through Steam and Epic Store), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

This article will highlight Patrick Gibson as the voice actor for James Bond in 007 First Light.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Patrick Gibson as James Bond: The voice behind the protagonist in 007 First Light

Patrick Gibson is an Irish actor and has made significant contributions to several well-known series. The actor has been a part of the most recent Dexter: Original Sin series, which was released in 2024. Apart from that, he has also starred in The Passing Bells, The OA, Shadow and Bone, and more. He has two awards under his belt, both for Property of the State, with one for the Best Supporting Actor (London Film Awards 2016) and another for the Rising Star Award (Irish Film and Television Awards 2017).

also-read-trending Trending

Patrick is expected to bring a young and resourceful yet rebellious persona to the new MI6 recruit James Bond in 007 First Light. The game is being described as an action-packed adventure title with covert missions and unique combat scenarios that will test the skills of every player. Judging from the gameplay trailer, it seems to be a refined title that would employ the use of different spycraft in stealth and put the protagonist in precarious situations with classic car chases across the country.

James Bond is one of the classic spy characters. 007 First Light may be the inaugural step in introducing this hero at a recruit level, preparing for sequels that develop the story with character development for the protagonist.

The gameplay reveal video is another piece of the puzzle and showcases a polished high quality title. The developers will likely have to optimize the game for all supported platforms to provide a smooth gameplay experience. It is important to note that the official Steam page of the game does not contain any information about 007 First Light’s system requirements. However, the devs will likely release more information throughout the year.

Edited by Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
