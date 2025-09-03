007 First Light wishlist milestones: All rewards and how to get

007 First Light’s first gameplay reveal was recently showcased during the PlayStation State of Play event, and fans seem really impressed by it. Alongside the gameplay footage, the game's store page has also been updated, revealing several new details. These include the wishlist milestones, which will give everyone multiple free rewards for simply wishlist-ing the game on different platforms.

Ad

That said, here’s everything you need to know about the 007 First Light's wishlist milestones.

Everything you need to know about 007 First Light wishlist milestones

There are four tiers in the Wishlist Milestone event, and each of them unlocks once the game hits a certain number of wishlists across all supported platforms. The developers are aiming to cross 1.5 million wishlists before release.

Ad

Trending

All rewards

Here are all the milestone rewards (Image via IO Interactive)

Here are the milestone targets and rewards that you can unlock for free:

Ad

500,000 wishlists (milestone reached): Savanna Bloom skin and animated wallpapers

Savanna Bloom skin and animated wallpapers 1,000,000 wishlists (milestone reached): Silvertone Gadget skin and streaming overlay

Silvertone Gadget skin and streaming overlay 1,250,000 wishlists: Operation Riviera skin and developer AMA session

Operation Riviera skin and developer AMA session 1,500,000 wishlists: Secret rewards

As seen above, two of the four milestones have already been unlocked as of September 4, 2025.

How to get the rewards

Once you've wishlisted the game, follow these steps to claim the 007 First Light milestone rewards:

Pre-order or purchase the game when it launches.

or the game when it launches. Sign up for an IOI Account on the official website.

on the official website. From the main dashboard, go to the Rewards and Bonuses section.

Ad

When the game releases, the unlocked milestone rewards will be available to claim. Note that you must be at least 16 years old to make an IOI Account. For now, you can only download three free animated wallpapers.

That’s everything you need to know about the 007 First Light wishlist milestones. Since two tiers have already been unlocked, players are guaranteed to get some exciting free content as soon as the game releases on March 27, 2026.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.