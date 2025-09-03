007 First Light wishlist milestones: All rewards and how to get

007 First Light’s first gameplay reveal was recently showcased during the PlayStation State of Play event, and fans seem really impressed by it. Alongside the gameplay footage, the game's store page has also been updated, revealing several new details. These include the wishlist milestones, which will give everyone multiple free rewards for simply wishlist-ing the game on different platforms.
That said, here’s everything you need to know about the 007 First Light's wishlist milestones.
Everything you need to know about 007 First Light wishlist milestones
There are four tiers in the Wishlist Milestone event, and each of them unlocks once the game hits a certain number of wishlists across all supported platforms. The developers are aiming to cross 1.5 million wishlists before release.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
All rewards
Here are the milestone targets and rewards that you can unlock for free:
- 500,000 wishlists (milestone reached): Savanna Bloom skin and animated wallpapers
- 1,000,000 wishlists (milestone reached): Silvertone Gadget skin and streaming overlay
- 1,250,000 wishlists: Operation Riviera skin and developer AMA session
- 1,500,000 wishlists: Secret rewards
As seen above, two of the four milestones have already been unlocked as of September 4, 2025.
How to get the rewards
Once you've wishlisted the game, follow these steps to claim the 007 First Light milestone rewards:
- Pre-order or purchase the game when it launches.
- Sign up for an IOI Account on the official website.
- From the main dashboard, go to the Rewards and Bonuses section.
When the game releases, the unlocked milestone rewards will be available to claim. Note that you must be at least 16 years old to make an IOI Account. For now, you can only download three free animated wallpapers.
That’s everything you need to know about the 007 First Light wishlist milestones. Since two tiers have already been unlocked, players are guaranteed to get some exciting free content as soon as the game releases on March 27, 2026.
Read more articles here:
- How to find and kill all rival cartel members in Schedule 1
- Gears of War Reloaded surpasses over 1 million players despite failing on Steam
- Will there be a physical edition release of Hollow Knight Silksong?
- Paramount reportedly in talks to buy Call of Duty movie rights
- Esports Awards 2025: All winners across every category
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.