Who is xQc dating now? Assessing his relationship status as streamer kisses Nyyxxii on live stream

Twitch star Felix "xQc" has made it to the headlines yet again after fellow streamer Nyyxxii was seen on his stream. To rubberstamp the speculations, the 27-year-old was seen kissing the streamer, live on stream.

For those wondering, Nyyxxii is a 23-year-old British content creator. She is fairly large on Twitch with over 338K followers on her channel. She also has over 114K followers on her official Instagram account.

She was seen sharing a kiss with xQc on the latter's live stream earlier this month, indicating that the duo are presently in a relationship. The clip of the duo raised some eyebrows due to the tumultuous few weeks surrounding his previous relationship with Twitch streamer Adept.

xQc had to choose between Adept and his family

A few months following the split with Adept, Canadian Twitch star xQc is back in the dating scene after he was seen sharing a kiss with fellow streamer Nyyxxii. The drama between Adept and xQc was a full-blown one, with the duo even arguing on a live stream.

Felix stated that the reason he had to break up with Adept was due to him being cornered into choosing between her and his own family. He said:

"I had to make a choice. I was cornered into choosing family and Sammy. Unfortunately, what happened was I chose family. I don't know, it was my fault."

However, it appears that Felix has left that turbulent period behind him with his latest relationship with Nyyxxii. The former met the Englishwoman through an e-dating stream earlier this year.

Nyxxii also has a YouTube account with over 17K subscribers. Comparatively speaking, her numbers on Twitch have not been as striking as other major streamers for obvious reasons. However, now that she is associated with Felix, her channel might see exponential growth in the coming weeks.

The couple were also seen in Adin Ross's LA house recently. Adin welcomed the duo along with Sky Bri. During their live stream, Adin privately inquired if Felix would marry Nyxxii. The Canadian responded by saying:

"No. I'm not marrying anybody. Sounds like a risk."

He further added:

"My parents divorced when I was one year old, they separated right? So marriage values aren't anything to me and I don't see the point in it. People are like, what it means to them, doesn't mean to me, so why would I (marry)?"

The stream did get a bit "steamy" after Sky Bri, an OF model, made out with Nyyxxii, possibly for the clicks. However, seeing xQc's nonchalant and laid-back reaction to this probably indicates that he thinks liberally.

"Honey-moon phase" - Fans react to the duo kissing on stream

Fans have shared their reactions to the clip of the couple kissing live on stream. Seeing the two get intimate prompted a lot of comments. One fan suggested that they were in their "honey-moon" phase.

Here are some of the reactions:

With the duo's relationship now in full swing, fans should expect more appearances from Nyyxxii on Felix's Twitch streams.

