Who are the Zonai in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom followed up one of the most all-encompassing and lore-rich games in a long time in Breath of the Wild. The story was complete, and there were a lot of characters and plenty of backstories for Hyrule were revealed. Early on in the sequel, it's clear that the developers have continued that trend. Right away, players are informed about the Zonai and more history of their world.

The Zonai were alluded to in Breath of the Wild but have emerged front and center for Tears of the Kingdom. Who are they, and what do they do? Here's the answer.

A complete guide to the Zonai in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Zonai are primarily mysterious, deity-like figures who lurk in the background of Breath of the Wild. They're immediately thrust into the limelight for its sequel, with players wondering what they need to know about the characters.

As seen in the game's early stages, the Zonai are animalistic. They resemble goats most closely. They were also revealed to be very unlike what anyone thought, as they were not savage but, instead, highly intelligent.

They created the constructs seen around the map. These sentient robots serve a purpose and do not stray from it- even years later. The Zonai were inhabiting the sky islands above Breath of the Wild's map.

A Zonai Construct (Image via Nintendo)

Rauru, who players meet early on in the game and guides them through the first shrines, is a Zonai, perhaps the most recognizable. Much like the King and the Champions from the last game, he appears to have passed on already.

According to the Zelda Wiki, this is who the Zonai are:

"The Zonai are an unseen prehistoric civilization whose existence is marked by ruins and an Armor Set in Breath of the Wild. They appear in person in Tears Of The Kingdom, where they are said to have been descendants of the gods who came from the sky."

Before this title, little was known about the Zonai, but they were considered savage people from the Faron Region.

They used magic, and their stone artwork represents the Triforce from a prehistoric perspective. The Zonai use dragons to describe courage, owls for wisdom, and boars as the power to fill the three areas.

As the story of Tears of the Kingdom unfolds before players' eyes, the Zonai will come more into focus as it appears that they are a big part of the story this time.

