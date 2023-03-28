Why is Blue Side much stronger than Red Side in League of Legends professional play?

League of Legends is one of the most famous MOBAs and is over a decade old, with a vast amount of aspects that a player must learn to become one of the best. A quite debatable concept in the world of professional play is regarding the two sides of the map, Blue and Red, and which is better. Various analysts and professional/ex-professional players have voiced their opinions regarding this topic.

While some lean towards the Red Side being stronger, the majority believe the Blue Side in League of Legends professional play is more beneficial.

In the early stages of professional play, the side being stronger wasn't really much of a debate. But over the course of the season, as the pace of the game has evolved, along with there being considerably more champions and different metas, the Blue Side has managed to become considerably stronger than the Red Side.

Reasons why the Blue Side is much stronger than the Red Side in League of Legends professional play

Firstly, the Blue Side in League of Legends professional play has a considerably better draft phase, due to them having the first pick available. This phase is an advantage that is pretty meta-dependent, and if the meta does have champions that have no considerable counters available, the Blue Side instantly becomes much more advantageous.

Due to this reason, the Blue side can purposely leave an overpowered champion unbanned and claim it as first pick. Considering the League of Legends Season 13 meta, the Blue Side is easily stronger as champions like Malphite, Olaf, and Jarvan IV have no substantial counters and are borderline overpowered.

This allows professional players to comfortably blind-pick/first-pick strong champions without worrying too much about being countered.

Secondly, the Blue Side in League of Legends has a better map layout/access to objectives. In professional play, the objectives do end up becoming the sole winning conditions of various teams often times, determining that even at the highest level, the objectives are quite influential at the end of the day.

The Blue Side has easier access to the Rift Herald and the Baron. This makes the toplane ganks considerably easier due to the tri-bush up top whereas the botlane of the Red Side has better access to gank and dragon objectives, thanks to the tri-bush down at the bottom.

But when considering that one is a solo lane while the other is a duo lane, it makes more sense that the side still ends up having the advantage. The Blue Side botlane can always have its support place vision while the ADC focuses on farming and scaling up.

Especially when taking into consideration that League of Legends professional play is well-coordinated, the Blue Side mostly tends to have an advantage when the players don't make silly individual mistakes.

Thirdly, the Blue Side has a much better camera angle as in League of Legends, this side has the camera angle tilted to show the players more towards the top of their screen. Due to this, one's camera angle isn't entirely top-down since what they end up seeing is a view in the shape of a trapezium.

This allows the Blue Side players' perspective to show more at the top of the screen of a League of Legends professional player. The camera-angle advantage there provides a better view of the map, making it easier for players to spot potential ganks and movements from the enemy team.

Meanwhile, the Red Side's camera angle, however, has more blind spots, making it harder for players to spot potential threats, making them more vulnerable to ganks and roams. Considering how mistakes are very punishable in League of Legends professional play, the players on the Red Side end up suffering more.

Overall, the Blue Side has a considerable advantage over the Red Side due to the drafting phase, better map layout/objective control, and better camera angle, especially in professional play. And while by no means does the team playing on the Blue Side become invincible, it does come with clear advantages that the Red Side doesn't have.

But with an overall draft advantage, better macro/micro play, disciplined laning phase, and good team coordination, along with sheer luck, Red Side's teams in professional can defeat the Blue Side.

