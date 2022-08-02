Why does the current Destiny 2 playstyle not have the scope for a new class?

Destiny 2 is one of the best looter shooters in the market today. Players can pick either of the three classes in the game, namely:

Hunters

Titans

Warlocks

Each player can create up to three characters. By doing so, they can explore all classes in the game.

However, given how Destiny 2 is designed, it is nearly impossible to see a fourth class in the game. Many other games have continuously added new classes over time. Neverwinter did it, and so did Warframe. For Bungie's prime looter shooter, a fourth class isn't an option, given the current state of the game.

Factors that prevent the addition of a fourth class in Destiny 2

The game has had three classes ever since the original Destiny franchise debuted. Bungie kept on building on those subclasses over the years, with the current subclass rework coming in right now in Destiny 2.

Although the Void and Solar rework is done, the game will see the arrival of the Arc 3.0 rework soon, and a new subclass after that. Keeping these factors in mind, there really isn't enough time to build a new class.

Creating a new class would mean making a whole new subclass lineup, which would include creating new abilities. Each class in Destiny 2 has over 30 Exotic Armor pieces and countless legendaries. With four subclasses already in the game and a fifth on the way, it is too much work to build a new class and design new aspects and fragments for every subclass.

While this is an issue on the developer's side, there are a few issues on the player's side as well. Many players take a lot of time to get a proper class build in Destiny 2. Since Exotics form the backbone of many builds, it will take time for the community to do the following:

Figure out how different Exotic perks and buffs proc for the new class Figure out which stat builds to focus on when it comes to having a high ability uptime

A handful of players play all three classes religiously. On the other hand, most people focus on just one class. That said, adding a fourth class to the mix could be a good option for a new player who is starting out, but not for players already playing the game.

Completing different campaigns on one character takes a lot of time for most casual players. Doing that on all four characters is a magnanimous task. Destiny 2 is a game that requires a lot of grinding. Thus, most players would ignore the new class just to avoid the hassle.

Yes, there will be players who will want to try it out just for the sake of it, but it will be very difficult for Bungie to keep them hooked after its novelty wears off, simply because it is just easier to build one of the older characters. It will take the Destiny 2 community a lot of time to come up with such resources for a new class altogether.

If those issues are not enough, there is the lore angle too. Adding a new class would mean adding new characters who are important to the storyline. Destiny 2 has vast lore at this point, and it keeps growing with each season.

Not only will Bungie have to make new lore entries for this class, these entries will also have to make sense in keeping with the larger storyline.

Keeping all these issues in mind, it is unlikely that Bungie will come up with a new class right now. They might do so in Destiny 3, if it even happens to begin with. But for now, there will likely be three types of Light Bearers.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinions.

