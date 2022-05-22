Why did DOTA 2 pro Ninjaboogie get kicked out of Team SMG?

Pro DOTA 2 player Michael "Ninjaboogie" has been kicked out of Team SMG. and that too for a staggering reason. Taking to their official Twitter handle yesterday, Team SMG announced their decision to part ways with Ninjaboogie.

In a tweet, the team thanked the pro player for his incredible work with the squad, but suspiciously did not give any more details on why he was let go.

Most people assumed that it was majorly down to his performance or some coordination issues with the squad. However, suprisingly after getting further clarification on the matter, it seems like it had very little to do with his performance.

As expected, things aren't as simple and straightforward as they might sound. The real reason behind his dismissal drew ire from across the gaming community.

The reason behind DOTA 2 Pro Ninjaboogie's dismissal from Team SMG

The official farewell tweet from Team SMG was fairly professional. It was a message of gratitude to the player for his incredible performance. However, it gave no hint towards the real reason behind this sudden removal.

Announcement on our Dota 2 Squad!We would like to thank @ninjaboogie for his enthusiasm, hard work, and dedication for Team SMG during our time together. Today, we part ways.Thank you Ninjaboogie. Keep Boogieing, even under gunfire 🤍🧡

Proceedings started taking an ugly turn when Ninja himself addressed Team SMG's tweet and asked them to "tell them the real reason for the kick.”

It goes without saying but the comment itself was fairly ominous and it only got worse from here. Shortly after this, the former SMG player tweeted the real reason behind his sudden removal from the team. In the tweet, he briefly explained that he left the team after some time to be with his mother, who was suffering from stage 4 cancer.

Ninja alleges that he was kicked out of the team merely because he wished to prioritize his mother's health over his team. She passed away this past Monday.

Kicked because my mom was on her last days and they assumed it would affect my performance. I already knew for some time that this day will come. Since she had stage 4 cancer. She passed away on monday. Imagine being fired from a job because you are about to lose a loved one.

Further explaining the matter, he clarified that on May 14, 2022, he was supposed to join the team but couldn't do so due to his mother's health issues. He wasn't able to catch the flight for the same reason. At the time, his mother was admitted to the hospital for a stroke.

I gave my decision the following day and was informed he wanted to talk. They had a meeting without me and informed me the were going to continue without me.

The former SMG player even tweeted out screenshots of the text messages to bolster his point. He further highlighted the fact that the team had a meeting without him to discuss his future as a member.

Further explanation. I was supposed to fly back and join the team on the 14th. My mom had a stroke on the evening of 12th and was admitted. I asked if i could have my flight moved as bootcamp starts on the 20th. Midone gave me a call on the 14th asking my decision.

Fans come together in support of the former Team SMG member

As expected, the news has reached all corners of the gaming community within a few hours.

As soon as the real matter came under the limelight, several fans rushed to social media to show their support for the former DOTA 2 pro. The decision, which was made officially, outraged the DOTA 2 community, with the majority of the fans providing full support for Ninjaboogie. Above all, he himself posted a comment on the thread.

Here are some of the most relevant responses from fans.

@ninjaboogie God damn. You have my respect for all of this. I'm sorry for your loss. Keep your head up and keep fighting strong.

RuinousRonin @RuinousRonin



@ninjaboogie I dont know you, but I already admire you as a person. You made the right call. They did not and are about to face some heavy backlash.I'm sincerely sorry for your loss. As well as the fact that you have to deal with this on top of everything after the fact.

Igmu Tanka Luta @IgmuTL



@ninjaboogie While I do not know the full story, might I suggest to the unnamed management give an evaluation for such performance issues and resources for support in mental health for you.Being kicked for private issues that didn't directly connect to performance is not a team move.

andreanmalta @maltness

@ninjaboogie so sorry for your loss, hope you got a good team soon.geez, its worst than hospitalized mamangdaya then get replaced

Jun Kazama @JunKaza23452795 @kphiseus @ninjaboogie The difference between Tier 1 organization like liquid vs Cheapass organization like SMG @kphiseus @ninjaboogie The difference between Tier 1 organization like liquid vs Cheapass organization like SMG

B @BGR_AU @TeamSMGofficial @ninjaboogie Be a real shame if people started contacting any sponsor associated with the team and told them they'll be boycotted until they drop their sponsorship of Team SMG. @TeamSMGofficial @ninjaboogie Be a real shame if people started contacting any sponsor associated with the team and told them they'll be boycotted until they drop their sponsorship of Team SMG.

Alex @classicstraberr @ninjaboogie I know it may be hard but you did what you needed to do. Take care of yourself and make sure you're doing fine in this time you'll find a new team that will be there for you next time you need it. @ninjaboogie I know it may be hard but you did what you needed to do. Take care of yourself and make sure you're doing fine in this time you'll find a new team that will be there for you next time you need it.

𝕻𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖉𝖔𝖌𝖌𝖟 ✞ @paradoggz_chan

Being so inhumanely rational and focused on a win that it leads to a straight kick. Not a hiatus, no break or anything.

Even if they explained how much they feel with you, its hard to believe after that.



@ninjaboogie Just read about this on my tl and i think its hella scuffed.Being so inhumanely rational and focused on a win that it leads to a straight kick. Not a hiatus, no break or anything.Even if they explained how much they feel with you, its hard to believe after that.Prayers bro

Tyler Reed @Overlord0909 @ninjaboogie This is so messed up, the fact this happens to probably lots of people all over and doesn't get any attention too also is very messed up. I hope at least this team SM(U)G gets to deal with heavy consequences. I'm also sorry for your loss man, we all need support and you got mine! @ninjaboogie This is so messed up, the fact this happens to probably lots of people all over and doesn't get any attention too also is very messed up. I hope at least this team SM(U)G gets to deal with heavy consequences. I'm also sorry for your loss man, we all need support and you got mine!

RNA.RN.MD @Doki_Style @ninjaboogie You dont need to explain yourself idol. My heartfelt condolences to you and your family @ninjaboogie You dont need to explain yourself idol. My heartfelt condolences to you and your family

Kuro @NeverKnwzBest

@ninjaboogie I'm so sorry for your loss. For your team should add even more stress, because you decided to spend time with your mother is incredibly fucked up. I hope karma bites them on the ass.Regardless, I hope your mother is resting easy now and hope you'll be fine.

@ninjaboogie My condolences Michael, u did the right decision don't ever feel guilty , they just proved that they are double faced..., dodged a bullet, hope u get a better team don't lose hope 🙏🤞🥹

At this point, the organization has been completely tight lipped about the whole situation. Something worth noting here is that he has been in the team since 2021.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul