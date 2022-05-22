Why did DOTA 2 pro Ninjaboogie get kicked out of Team SMG?

Pro DOTA 2 player Michael "Ninjaboogie" has been kicked out of Team SMG. and that too for a staggering reason. Taking to their official Twitter handle yesterday, Team SMG announced their decision to part ways with Ninjaboogie.
In a tweet, the team thanked the pro player for his incredible work with the squad, but suspiciously did not give any more details on why he was let go.
Most people assumed that it was majorly down to his performance or some coordination issues with the squad. However, suprisingly after getting further clarification on the matter, it seems like it had very little to do with his performance.
As expected, things aren't as simple and straightforward as they might sound. The real reason behind his dismissal drew ire from across the gaming community.
The reason behind DOTA 2 Pro Ninjaboogie's dismissal from Team SMG
The official farewell tweet from Team SMG was fairly professional. It was a message of gratitude to the player for his incredible performance. However, it gave no hint towards the real reason behind this sudden removal.
Proceedings started taking an ugly turn when Ninja himself addressed Team SMG's tweet and asked them to "tell them the real reason for the kick.”
It goes without saying but the comment itself was fairly ominous and it only got worse from here. Shortly after this, the former SMG player tweeted the real reason behind his sudden removal from the team. In the tweet, he briefly explained that he left the team after some time to be with his mother, who was suffering from stage 4 cancer.
Ninja alleges that he was kicked out of the team merely because he wished to prioritize his mother's health over his team. She passed away this past Monday.
Further explaining the matter, he clarified that on May 14, 2022, he was supposed to join the team but couldn't do so due to his mother's health issues. He wasn't able to catch the flight for the same reason. At the time, his mother was admitted to the hospital for a stroke.
The former SMG player even tweeted out screenshots of the text messages to bolster his point. He further highlighted the fact that the team had a meeting without him to discuss his future as a member.
Fans come together in support of the former Team SMG member
As expected, the news has reached all corners of the gaming community within a few hours.
As soon as the real matter came under the limelight, several fans rushed to social media to show their support for the former DOTA 2 pro. The decision, which was made officially, outraged the DOTA 2 community, with the majority of the fans providing full support for Ninjaboogie. Above all, he himself posted a comment on the thread.
Here are some of the most relevant responses from fans.
At this point, the organization has been completely tight lipped about the whole situation. Something worth noting here is that he has been in the team since 2021.