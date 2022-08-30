Why featuring a blind protagonist can make a horror game more interesting

Horror games are notorious for their terrifying creatures, powerful background music, and gloomy plot, but they are also famous for featuring unique protagonists.

The protagonist adds intrigue to horror games and creates an impression that sticks with players for a long time. The best example is Leon from Resident Evil 4 and James Sunderland from Silent Hill 2.

The game is made more fascinating by protagonists since they make it possible for gamers to relate to their points of view. The difficulty increases with the complexity of the character, and over the years, horror video games have developed significantly, and character depiction has greatly improved.

Instead of making straightforward kill-and-clear games, developers are offering more engaging experiences these days. Along with a compelling narrative, creators make sure that the impressive characteristics of the protagonists are present.

These days, horror games feature a challenging character who is damaged, vulnerable, or suffering from a psychological disorder; Blair Witch and Outlast series are notable examples.

A protagonist with a disability or mental problems gives the story more realism. What about a protagonist who is blind? Someone possesses all of these qualities—skills, weapons, intelligence, athleticism—except for one, eyes.

The characteristics of a blind person will increase the horror game's authenticity and increase the tension

Horror games typically force players to use any means necessary to survive, thus having a blind protagonist trapped in a circumstance where he has no choice but to save his life would make the game more exciting and impress players.

Compared to average humans, blind people are highly intelligent and skilled in some areas. When it comes to judging specific areas, they are also quite analytical. As they are extremely cautious, they count each and every movement, with many known to make ample use of a honed sense of smell as well.

These characteristics can be employed in horror video games where players must judge the environment as well as their foes.

By including these elements, a horror game's difficulty can be raised. Players will be able to interact with the protagonist themself, surroundings, and adversaries more due to the blind protagonist's attributes. The characteristics of such a protagonist would be sufficient to hold players' interest throughout the entire game's plot.

Playing a horror game from such a viewpoint will increase the players' sense of fear and make them more cautious because the game's outcome will depend on their choices.

Because players will be able to control the characters' circumstances and destinies, a blind protagonist can increase the difficulty of the horror game. A choice-based ssystem will be important because they will need to respond in accordance with the situation.

A video game from The Deep End Games called Perception, which tells the story of a blind woman, was released in 2017.

In it, players use echolocation to move around a mansion during the game. With the aid of this skill, they can hear sounds like Cassie's footsteps, trickling water, or blowing wind and get a view of their environment. They must investigate the world using echolocation to look at things and piece together the plot.

In horror games, the difficulty increases as the levels go up, and thus in these instances, clever actions are quite crucial. Players who control a blind protagonist will get more anxious in such circumstances. They will be able to act wisely yet slowly in such circumstances.

As the players must decide how to proceed, which will necessitate analysis of the circumstances, such situations won't immediately cause jump scares but instead gradually increase tension. Every path the players choose will be filled with a sense of horror throughout the entire game.

Every game concludes with a powerful message that stirs up emotions in players and helps the story make more sense from the protagonist's perspective. Thus, a character who is blind will also allow players to interact with their points of view.

Video games often depend on the players, but since the protagonist is differently abled, players will be more dependent on them, which will make the experience more fascinating rather than more evident and straightforward.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan