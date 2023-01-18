Why the FIFA 23 Season 2 review pack is not worth it

EA Sports recently released a Season 2 Review pack in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Store. It will be available in-game for the next two days and offers the possibility of obtaining some of the most coveted cards in Ultimate Team.

Season 2 of FIFA 23 consisted of some overpowered and entertaining promos, and the Season 2 Review Pack offers gamers the chance to add a card from these events to their FUT squads. While there are several desirable cards up for grabs, the pack itself is rather expensive and gamers are wondering whether they should invest their assets and purchase it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Season 2 Review Pack is worth 150,000 FUT coins or 1,500 FIFA Points

The festivities surrounding the World Cup introduced several promos in FIFA 23, featuring some of the most popular names in the world of football. With the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Vinicius Junior, and Theo Hernandez receiving special versions during this time, the pack is definitely an enticing proposition.

What cards are available in the Season 2 Review Pack in FIFA 23?

The Season 2 Review pack consists of 25 players, one of which is guaranteed to be from one of the various promos introduced during Season 2 of Ultimate Team. These are the various card types available in the pack, along with the odds of obtaining them:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

Gold 82+ player: 100%

Gold 90+ player: 6.7%

Team of the Week player: 32%

FIFA WC Path to Glory player: 37%

Road to the FIFA World Cup player: 13%

World Cup Stories player: 14%

World Cup Phenoms player: 15%

World Cup Team of the Tournament player: 18%

FUT Centurions player: 9.5%

Not only are fans guaranteed a special card from one of the World Cup-themed promos, but they can also potentially obtain a card from FUT Centurions Team 2 or Team of the Week 11.

What are the best possible cards available in the Season 2 Review Pack?

These are the best versions that lucky gamers can potentially obtain from this store pack in FIFA 23:

Kylian Mbappe: Team of the Tournament

Lionel Messi: Team of the Tournament

Vinicius Junior: WC Path to Glory

Christopher Nkunku: WC Path to Glory

Rafael Leao: World Cup Phenoms

Theo Hernandez: Team of the Tournament

Virgil van Dijk: World Cup Stories

Kyle Walker: WC Path to Glory

All these players are incredibly overpowered and sought-after in the current meta of FIFA 23, which is evident from their price in the FUT Transfer Market.

Is the pack worth it?

While the pack offers the chance to obtain some of the most desirable cards in FIFA 23, it is definitely not worth purchasing. It is worth 150,000 FUT coins or 1,500 FIFA Points, and with Team of the Year just around the corner, fans will be better off saving their assets for the upcoming event.

The number of unusable fodder cards available in the pack is far greater than the usable versions, and with the contents of the pack being untradeable, it is hard to justify spending so much.

