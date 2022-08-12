Why Final Fantasy VII Remake's VR mod is a 'bad idea' for gamers with motion sickness

Thanks to a modder, Final Fantasy VII Remake players now have access to a VR mod called the “ultimate VR legs test.” The creator of the mod, Luke Ross, previously worked on GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 VR mods, though Take-Two did not appreciate the gamer’s work and sent a DMCA notice.

While it can be an immersive way to experience Cloud Strife’s adventure, is this really such a good idea? VR motion sickness is incredibly discomforting, and even people who think they won’t be affected can wind up being miserable as a result of this particular mod.

This isn't to say that the mod is terrible or that it's a bad idea, not at all. It is, however, going to potentially be nausea-inducing for many gamers.

Final Fantasy VII Remake’s VR mod is an interesting but potentially nauseating idea

The notion of action RPGs set in VR is an interesting one, at the very least. It’s a way to dive deep into a game like Final Fantasy VII Remake in a way that no other experience can match.

People experienced with VR may not have issues with this particular mod, but anyone who experiences remote motion sickness will want to be aware of what they could be getting into. Several videos are available on YouTube showing the Final Fantasy VII Remake in VR, filled with constant shaky camera motions.

The writer of this piece watched several but could not get through them. The constant motion, combined with the combat and cutscenes, was nearly unbearable. A word of caution came from Luke Ross, the creator of the VR mod.

He warned that it would “hit you with the force of a speeding steel train.” Even experienced VR gamers might have some issues playing it, but that’s not guaranteed. It’s incredibly immersive to walk into the Reactor areas and be able to look up at the skyline and see the world.

Combat was already fast and furious in Final Fantasy VII Remake, but in VR, it’s going to be multiplied by a fairly serious amount. The creator of the VR mod even talked about it briefly in a post online.

“Sooo…Tifa! And cities in the sky! And combat where the camera moves so fast that it feels like you’re riding the Formula Rossa!! What’s not to like?”

It’s not just combat that would be difficult to watch either. The various driving cutscenes and events would be potentially very nauseating to endure. There’s the motorcycle stage and any cutscene that involves flipping, jumping, or quick combat.

The cutscenes and fights involving Tifa and Barret while beneath Midgar could be a horrifying experience. All that jumping, leaping, and dodging while in VR, in addition to the shaky cam from the VR headset? The writer of this piece had to take breaks when watching video clips from other YouTubers.

The wild, savage way that Cloud swings the Buster Sword when combined with constant camera motions can be incredibly taxing to watch, and gamers with motion sickness in or outside of Virtual Reality should definitely be careful before considering this particular mod for their PC version of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Edited by R. Elahi