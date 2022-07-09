What the recent DMCA notice could mean for the future of GTA VR mods

Take-Two hasn't had the best reputation among modders as of late, and their recent DMCA request towards various VR mods (including GTA 5) is yet another example as to why that's the case. Players should remember that something similar happened with the old Grand Theft Auto games before the GTA Trilogy's release.
Several great mods got DMCA'd then, and players were left with the "Definitive Edition" that many jokingly call the "Defective Edition." It was a blatant cash grab then, and some people speculate that Rockstar might soon make their own VR versions.
Take-Two recently sent a DMCA request toward VR mods for GTA 5, RDR2 and other games
It's quite a lengthy tweet, but it basically states that a modder received a DMCA takedown notice from Take-Two about how they want him to remove all of his work from Patreon. The modder argues that he creates the modifications without using Take-Two's software or exploiting their assets.
All of this results in that the modder may have to take down VR mods for:
- GTA 5
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
It would be yet another example of Take-Two's anti-gamer DMCAs.
Many want Take-Two to be more lenient when it comes to throwing out DMCAs toward these types of mods. There are arguments to be had on both sides, but it's worth noting that this type of behavior isn't good for the future of other mods.
It's yet another example of Take-Two taking down a modder's hard work. The threat of any legal action will likely disincentivize other people from creating their own high-quality mods.
It can be especially egregious if companies under Take-Two release their own inferior version, as evident in the GTA Trilogy being a terrible replacement for some modders' attempt at remaking the three games.
The VR mod for GTA 5 and other games goes missing
Anybody who might have been interested in a VR mod for a game like GTA 5 just lost another option. This Patreon post doesn't require people to pay to see what the modder has to say. Here is a brief summary:
- Nobody from Take-Two responded about which specific copyright violation occurred
- Talks about how greedy the company is
- Speculates on Rockstar making its own VR versions
- Doesn't want people to start stealing and reposting the original VR mod
- Also mentions how badly abused DMCAs are in general
The disparity between the targeted mods and those ignored can seem unfair to some people. Nonetheless, the former category is the bigger problem for many, especially since it can prevent them from accessing those modifications ever again.
Take-Two's reputation with the modding community isn't that great due to the former's actions in the past few years, and the recent conduct hasn't helped. It's hard to root for a giant corporation against a single person, so it's no surprise that many people online are siding with the modders here.
This recent DMCA is unlikely to be Take-Two's last one, so one has to wonder what the community could do to stop it. Some reactions range from despair and apathy to trying to raise awareness of the situation. Ultimately, it's not a great prospect for future mods.
