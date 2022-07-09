What the recent DMCA notice could mean for the future of GTA VR mods

Take-Two hasn't had the best reputation among modders as of late, and their recent DMCA request towards various VR mods (including GTA 5) is yet another example as to why that's the case. Players should remember that something similar happened with the old Grand Theft Auto games before the GTA Trilogy's release.

Several great mods got DMCA'd then, and players were left with the "Definitive Edition" that many jokingly call the "Defective Edition." It was a blatant cash grab then, and some people speculate that Rockstar might soon make their own VR versions.

Take-Two recently sent a DMCA request toward VR mods for GTA 5, RDR2 and other games

Flat2VR @Flat2VR



Has always been extremely careful not to use any IP in his mods. A sad day for the Flat2VR modding community. @Take2Interactiv has submitted a quite anti-consumer DMCA request to remove ALL VR Mods for their games (GTA V, RDR2, Mafia, etc.) @LukeRoss_00 Has always been extremely careful not to use any IP in his mods. A sad day for the Flat2VR modding community. @Take2Interactiv has submitted a quite anti-consumer DMCA request to remove ALL VR Mods for their games (GTA V, RDR2, Mafia, etc.)@LukeRoss_00 Has always been extremely careful not to use any IP in his mods. https://t.co/GH6OX1eZIy

It's quite a lengthy tweet, but it basically states that a modder received a DMCA takedown notice from Take-Two about how they want him to remove all of his work from Patreon. The modder argues that he creates the modifications without using Take-Two's software or exploiting their assets.

All of this results in that the modder may have to take down VR mods for:

GTA 5

Red Dead Redemption 2

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

It would be yet another example of Take-Two's anti-gamer DMCAs.

Flat2VR @Flat2VR Share this post if you can so Take 2 will be incentivized to look closer at this case. It’s a very poor precedent for VR modding when no Take 2 code is included in these mods. Code-wise, it’s essentially like a widescreen mod for an ultrawide monitor, just configuring the game. Share this post if you can so Take 2 will be incentivized to look closer at this case. It’s a very poor precedent for VR modding when no Take 2 code is included in these mods. Code-wise, it’s essentially like a widescreen mod for an ultrawide monitor, just configuring the game.

Many want Take-Two to be more lenient when it comes to throwing out DMCAs toward these types of mods. There are arguments to be had on both sides, but it's worth noting that this type of behavior isn't good for the future of other mods.

It's yet another example of Take-Two taking down a modder's hard work. The threat of any legal action will likely disincentivize other people from creating their own high-quality mods.

It can be especially egregious if companies under Take-Two release their own inferior version, as evident in the GTA Trilogy being a terrible replacement for some modders' attempt at remaking the three games.

The VR mod for GTA 5 and other games goes missing

LukeRoss @LukeRoss_00

patreon.com/posts/68818980 Where's my mod? Musings on a society where customer rights are to greedy corporations as small flies are to speedy windshields Where's my mod? Musings on a society where customer rights are to greedy corporations as small flies are to speedy windshieldspatreon.com/posts/68818980

Anybody who might have been interested in a VR mod for a game like GTA 5 just lost another option. This Patreon post doesn't require people to pay to see what the modder has to say. Here is a brief summary:

Nobody from Take-Two responded about which specific copyright violation occurred

Talks about how greedy the company is

Speculates on Rockstar making its own VR versions

Doesn't want people to start stealing and reposting the original VR mod

Also mentions how badly abused DMCAs are in general

The disparity between the targeted mods and those ignored can seem unfair to some people. Nonetheless, the former category is the bigger problem for many, especially since it can prevent them from accessing those modifications ever again.

SWEGTA @SWEGTA Take-Two is yet again screwing over the Rockstar Games modding community.



This has to stop.



Enough with the harassment, enough with the “private investigators” spying on people for MODDING, enough with the bogus lawsuits, and enough with the insincere apologies. Take-Two is yet again screwing over the Rockstar Games modding community.This has to stop.Enough with the harassment, enough with the “private investigators” spying on people for MODDING, enough with the bogus lawsuits, and enough with the insincere apologies.

Take-Two's reputation with the modding community isn't that great due to the former's actions in the past few years, and the recent conduct hasn't helped. It's hard to root for a giant corporation against a single person, so it's no surprise that many people online are siding with the modders here.

This recent DMCA is unlikely to be Take-Two's last one, so one has to wonder what the community could do to stop it. Some reactions range from despair and apathy to trying to raise awareness of the situation. Ultimately, it's not a great prospect for future mods.

