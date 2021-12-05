Twitter users and GTA fans react to Take-Two’s recent trademark claim

Companies try their best to protect their brands, but Take-Two's latest actions haven't made them popular with Twitter users or GTA fans.

For those out of the loop, Take-Two recently sent a trademark claim to a company known as Hazelight. More specifically, it's because one of their games is called It Takes Two. Hence, Hazelight couldn't trademark the name of their game.

Naturally, it led to several Twitter users dunking on Take-Two. They don't even have to be GTA fans; some of them simply see the company as deplorable and call them less-than-favorable names.

Take-Two's recent trademark claim isn't popular among Twitter users or GTA fans

Nibel @Nibellion



No details yet whether the game will be renamed or how this impacts its sales/marketing



The above tweet went viral, as it brought awareness to many gamers about the recent legal trademark issue.

The above tweet went viral, as it brought awareness to many gamers about the recent legal trademark issue. It's a big issue for the game, as limiting its marketing potential essentially means that its sales won't be as high.

It should go without saying that it isn't a good thing for a video game to sell fewer copies. Much of the responses on social media go more in-depth into this issue.

GTA fans react

Unsurprisingly, many Redditors did not side with Take-Two's decision to go after Hazelight's recent trademark. One Redditor points out that the company might have gone after this smaller game because it shows up on the first page when one searches for the company name.

Ironically, this whole ordeal brought more attention to the game because of Take-Two's shenanigans. Some Reddit comments include:

"Jeeez, these guys are gonna destroy themselves with greed when competition heats up."

"Hey Take Two! We didn’t support your products so you could bully smaller developers. Stop."

"Wow that’s so unbelievable scummy"

GTA Twitter reactions

Natesh Karna @nstephenk Nibel @Nibellion



No details yet whether the game will be renamed or how this impacts its sales/marketing



Naturally, it wasn't just the GTA Reddit that had a field day criticizing Take-Two. The above tweet also condemns the GTA Trilogy's panned launch while reminding people that It Takes Two is popular among critics.

It's a more humorous take compared to some of the other responses.

Naturally, it wasn't just the GTA Reddit that had a field day criticizing Take-Two. The above tweet also condemns the GTA Trilogy's panned launch while reminding people that It Takes Two is popular among critics.

It's a more humorous take compared to some of the other responses.

Fʀᴀɴᴋ 👀 @uhfrank @RockstarGames



i guess the broken GTA Remastered didnt make them billions like they expected so they went after smaller developer's game that barely shares a common name



eurogamer.net/articles/2021-… im boycotting @2K @RockstarSupport and everything else under the Take-Two umbrella.i guess the broken GTA Remastered didnt make them billions like they expected so they went after smaller developer's game that barely shares a common name im boycotting @2K @RockstarGames @RockstarSupport and everything else under the Take-Two umbrella.i guess the broken GTA Remastered didnt make them billions like they expected so they went after smaller developer's game that barely shares a common nameeurogamer.net/articles/2021-…

Of course, it also means that some gamers are willing to boycott anything under the Take-Two umbrella. Once again, it points out the GTA Trilogy's initial failure, sharing a similar sentiment to the previous tweet.

’tis the jeeveson to be jolly 🎄 @jeeveswilliams Take-Two Interactive, who own Rockstar Games (GTA, Red Dead Redemption, others) are going on a lawyering spree, and have taken aim at the amazing and widely-acclaimed game It Takes Two, which could severely stunt its creators’ abilities to market the game. Unabashedly scummy. Take-Two Interactive, who own Rockstar Games (GTA, Red Dead Redemption, others) are going on a lawyering spree, and have taken aim at the amazing and widely-acclaimed game It Takes Two, which could severely stunt its creators’ abilities to market the game. Unabashedly scummy.

For those that don't know, It Takes Two is a game with a Metacritic score of 88%. Hence, the "widely-acclaimed game" part of the above tweet. Aside from that, it's another example of a tweet condemning Take-Two.

Take-Two Interactive does own Rockstar Games, which is why some gamers bring up GTA.

Non-GTA reactions

This whole ordeal has inspired hundreds of memes related to Take-Two's aggressive legal stances. The above tweet is one of the most viral examples.

ninsen 🎁 @NinjaSenpai5 @OrdinaryGamers So Take-Two is trying to send a trademark claim because "It Takes Two" has "Take Two" in it? Are these mfs pulling a finebros where they tried to copyright the word "React"? @OrdinaryGamers So Take-Two is trying to send a trademark claim because "It Takes Two" has "Take Two" in it? Are these mfs pulling a finebros where they tried to copyright the word "React"? https://t.co/j4NxTicJFB

The Fine Brothers' attempt to copyright "React" failed spectacularly. Hence, some Twitter users wonder if something similar will happen with this recent trademark claim.

The above tweet is yet another example of how this whole ordeal has put more eyes on this smaller title.

ΛRY ✪ @ArylinMarie Nibel @Nibellion



No details yet whether the game will be renamed or how this impacts its sales/marketing



Some people already hated the company beforehand; their recent actions only exacerbated their resentment toward it.

Some people already hated the company beforehand; their recent actions only exacerbated their resentment toward it.

Mike Futter @Futterish



Imagine if they wanted to make their company motto “It’s Take-Two.” @Nibellion Take-Two isn’t saying that Hazelight is infringing, but it doesn’t want them to be able to protect the name (and put it out of TT’s reach since it is so close to their company name).Imagine if they wanted to make their company motto “It’s Take-Two.” @Nibellion Take-Two isn’t saying that Hazelight is infringing, but it doesn’t want them to be able to protect the name (and put it out of TT’s reach since it is so close to their company name). Imagine if they wanted to make their company motto “It’s Take-Two.”

At the end of the day, it's about Take-Two trying to protect its brand. However, it would mean that Hazelight wouldn't be able to protect and promote its game.

