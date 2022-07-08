Take-Two hits GTA modders yet again with DMCA notices

Take-Two has built up quite the reputation for being hostile towards the GTA and Red Dead Redemption fanbase. Quite unsurprisingly, they have outraged the community yet again by issuing DMCA notices to a modder known for his VR adaptations of major open-world Take-Two Interactive titles.

Due to the widespread use of modding among the community, fans of Rockstar Games (and GTA) in particular have had a rocky relationship with the producers. This latest action is very likely to enrage them even more.

VR mod for GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Mafia Definitive Edition taken down by DMCA notice

Has always been extremely careful not to use any IP in his mods. A sad day for the Flat2VR modding community. Take-Two has submitted a quite anti-consumer DMCA request to remove ALL VR Mods for their games (GTA V, RDR2, Mafia, etc.)

Luke Ross is a well-known modder among the GTA and the Red Dead Redemption community. He has developed VR (virtual reality) mods for GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Mafia: Definitive Edition called Flat 2 VR. These mods are being subjected to bans from Take-Two Interactive, since they're the parent company of Rockstar Games and 2K Games.

Luke made a comment on his Patreon page about the DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) warning sent to him by Take-Two Interactive. Apparently, Luke was approached by Patreon with the Take-Two DMCA takedown request, giving him 48 hours to comply.

However, he received no chance to negotiate nor any information regarding what needed to be deleted.

Take-Two's history against modding

Take-Two's aggressive stance against game modding started back in 2017 when they started issuing notices to modders. Since then, Rockstar and Take-Two have had a rocky relationship with the fanbase.

The incident has crippled relations between the producers and the community. The makers of GTA United have decided to take the game offline for fear of getting into legal trouble with Take-Two Interactive.

The majority of modders are tiny, independent developers or enthusiasts who lack the financial means or legal expertise to go against a major company like Take-Two. Some modders have consequently ceased creating any modifications for games categorized as Take-Two's intellectual property.

How legal are these mods?

Rockstar, Take-Two and 2K use DMCA to make sure that people cannot experience their games in VR

According to Take-Two, Rockstar's PC games can be safely used in third-party projects as long as they are single-player, non-commercial, and respect the intellectual property (IP) rights of other IPs. Luke does not use any Take-Two Interactive-owned software or resources in the creation of any of his modifications.

He stated that neither his modifications nor any other property owned by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. are meant to replace the company's games. Before using any of his mods, users must purchase and own the corresponding games. Thus, the VR mods do not in any way violate the rules that Take-Two has established regarding the legality of modding.

Numerous users downloaded them in order to play the games differently, which only helped in sales. The mods aren't free, though, and this might be a major factor in their removal. Paid mods always straddle the line between legal and illegal, and this might have been one of the justifications given by Take-Two in its takedown request.

