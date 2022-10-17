Why did G4TV shut down? Breaking down Comcast's decision

Digital network company Comcast Spectacor has announced that G4TV will be discontinued shortly. The company's Twitter account broke the news to the gaming community after releasing an official statement revealing that the venture would be shutting down. Additionally, they also stated that the remaining employees would be laid off.

For those unaware, G4TV is a reincarnation of the original network company that was launched in the early 2000s. Their unfortunate shutdown came after the company did not meet its fiscal goals.

Comcast Spectacor's CEO, Dave Scott, forwarded a memo to the active employees announcing their shutdown. A handful of workers have been affected by this news. G4TV declared that they will be working to provide some internal solutions to the untimely layoffs.

Comcast discontinues G4TV after not meeting their goals

G4TV relaunched on November 2021. The content set to be aired on the channel was the comedy gaming series Scott The Woz. However, since re-releasing itself, the broadcast company has not done very well financially, resulting in Comcast pulling the plug.

Yesterday, the company's CEO shared an email with the rest of the workers to announce their departure. Dave Scott stated:

"Over the past several months, we worked hard to generate that interest in G4, but viewership is low and the network has not achieved sustainable financial results. This is certainly not what we hoped for, and, as a result, we have made the very difficult decision to discontinue G4’s operations, effective immediately."

He further continued:

"I know this is disappointing news, and I’m disappointed, too. I want to thank you and everyone on the G4 team for the hard work and commitment to the network."

However, Scott also declared that his team will be working on possible opportunities for the laid-off employees.

He added:

"Our human resources team is reaching out to you to provide you with support, discuss other opportunities that may be available, and answer any questions you may have."

The lay-offs have certainly been one of the biggest points of discussion. Earlier this year, the company announced that it had no intention of scaling back. Notwithstanding this statement, Xplay host Indiana “Froskurinn” and Attack of the Show! co-host Kevin Pereira left the company.

Following his departure, Kevin said:

“I know there’s been some whacky events in the ether as of late but months and months and months back this time was sort of decided. The show’s going dark for two weeks and coming back. I won’t be here. Sorry.”

According to The Washington Post, employees were unjustly treated in the closing days. Nathan Grayson wrote:

"staff were locked out of internal communication services like Slack and Google Drive without immediate explanation."

Despite trying to restore the network by introducing shows like Name Your Price, which was hosted by popular Twitch streamer AustinShow, the company was unable to establish any footing in the streaming community. At the end of the day, individual creators still managed to gain more traction.

With G4TV shutting down, it remains to be seen which direction their parent company will head towards.

