Comcast cancels G4 Network featuring WWE Superstar Xavier Woods

G4TV, a network featuring WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, is being shut down by Comcast.

As reported by Deadline earlier today, Comcast CEO Dave Scott wrote a letter to employees announcing that G4 is being immediately discontinued. Scott stated that the network was not generating interest and had not achieved sustainable financial results.

A portion of the memo from the Comcast CEO can be read below:

"Team: As you know, G4 was re-introduced last year to tap into the popularity of gaming," Scott wrote. "We invested to create the new G4 as an online and TV destination for fans to be entertained, be inspired, and connect with gaming content. Over the past several months, we worked hard to generate that interest in G4, but viewership is low and the network has not achieved sustainable financial results. This is certainly not what we hoped for, and, as a result, we have made the very difficult decision to discontinue G4’s operations, effective immediately." (H/T: Deadline)

Xavier Woods was a focal point of the G4 revival and even ran a campaign to have fans vote for him to become a host for the network. Xavier hosted "Arena" on G4 and was recently named the new host of "Attack of the Show" for the network.

Xavier Woods issues challenge to wrestler outside of WWE

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is currently suspended by All Elite Wrestling following a now-infamous backstage altercation after All Out. CM Punk had just won the AEW World Championship but opted to take the opportunity to rant about his co-workers in the media scrum following the pay-per-view.

Newly-crowned Trios Champions Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks confronted CM Punk after his comments at the media scrum and a brawl broke out. Everyone was subsequently stripped of their titles and suspended, with an investigation into the matter currently ongoing.

Earlier this month, WWE star Xavier Woods took to Twitter to challenge Kenny Omega to a different kind of fight. The 36-year-old challenged Omega to a battle in the Street Fighter video game.

The New Day teamed up with Braun Strowman to defeat Sami Zayn and The Usos on the October 7th edition of WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if Woods and The New Day challenge for The Usos' Undisputed Tag titles in the months ahead.

