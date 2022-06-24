WWE and G4 announce a new series hosted by Xavier Woods

WWE and G4 network announced today that they would be teaming up to relaunch the Arena series with Xavier Woods and Gina Darling as the hosts.

Last week, Woods and Darling were sitting next to the WWE logo in a teaser video on the official G4TV Twitter account. It was soon revealed that the collaboration between G4 and WWE would bring back Arena.

The show will feature WWE superstars, media personalities, and popular Twitch streamers. The first episode will drop on UpUpDownDown's YouTube and G4's Twitch channel on June 29.

In a press release, G4 President Russell Arons described Arena as a "comical collision for fans of WWE, streamers, and celebrities."

Moreover, Woods noted that he was looking forward to surprising UpUpDownDown fans with some new faces.

“All of our work on UpUpDownDown over the past seven years has brought us to this moment where we will see the wrestling and gaming universes collide. I’m psyched to partner with G4 and look forward to surprising our UpUpDownDown fans with some new faces in gaming each month.”

Xavier Woods campaigned to be hired as a host for G4

When it was announced that the G4 network would be relaunching, Xavier Woods started campaigning for fan support.

Woods began his campaign in July 2020, and G4 hired him four months later. While welcoming him to the company with a video, the narrator claimed the WWE Superstar had the qualities G4 required, such as "being cool under pressure, a fighting spirit, slightly better than average hand/eye coordination," among others.

Welcome CAMPAIGN COMPLETE! #CREED4G4 Welcome @WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, @AustinCreedWins , Future King of the Ring AND absurdly long title collector to the G4 Family! CAMPAIGN COMPLETE! #CREED4G4Welcome @WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, @AustinCreedWins, Future King of the Ring AND absurdly long title collector to the G4 Family! https://t.co/0PrjwTUpwV

Debuting in 2010, Woods is a one-time King of the Ring and an 11-time tag team champion. He recently named a former superstar after whom he tried to model his career. You can check that out here.

