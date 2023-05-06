Why some Genshin Impact players are skipping Baizhu's banner

Although Baizhu was once a hugely anticipated character, some players might wish to skip his banner in Genshin Impact 3.6. The biggest reason is because of Fontaine's upcoming debut. Not all players will be able to get every character they want. Thus, they often have to make sacrifices with what they can afford to skip. In this case, anybody interested in Focalors or other Fontaine characters might ignore any Event Wish that comes their way.

Similarly, some players might have just spent everything on Nahida from the banner before Baizhu's. She's a top-tier meta character, and while the Bubu Pharmacist is good, he's no Dendro Archon in terms of overall usefulness.

Some reasons why people have skipped Baizhu in Genshin Impact 3.6 thus far

This was the figures for the start of the fifth day (Image via Genshin Lab)

When Baizhu's banner first debuted, it was in the fourth-to-last place in terms of total revenue in the Chinese iOS market. By its fifth day, his and Ganyu's Event Wishes rose to the seventh-to-last rank. Still, it is pretty clear that these banners underperformed in the Chinese iOS market.

The following data came from Genshin Lab for the start of the Day 5 sales:

Baizhu & Ganyu: $4,674,627

$4,674,627 Nahida & Nilou: $18,455,995

It's quite clear that many Chinese players spent their money and resources on Nahida and Nilou's Event Wishes, which took place before the current banners. By the end of Nahida and Nilou's run, Chinese iOS players had already spent $28,019,235 in total.

It would be unlikely for Baizhu and Ganyu to catch up, especially at their current pace.

Is Baizhu worth getting in Genshin Impact 3.6?

He's a genuinely good character (Image via HoYoverse)

The Bubu Pharmacist is by no means a bad character. He's a 5-star Dendro Catalyst with terrific healing and can help trigger Dendro Elemental Reactions quite easily. He even has a shield that regenerates on his Elemental Burst. It might not be strong as other shields in this game, but it's still good enough to help protect his allies from getting interrupted from attacking or hurt too much.

He's not as much of a must-have as Nahida was, but that doesn't mean he is a character with no meta-relevance like Dehya.

When is Fontaine coming out in Genshin Impact?

Fontaine characters like Lynette should be playable from Genshin Impact 4.0 onward (Image via HoYoverse)

Some Genshin Impact players are skipping all banners just to get one of the new Fontaine characters. Naturally, they may wish to know when this new location will arrive. Based on past precedence of major regions debuting in a patch ending in 0, it's logical that Fontaine will come out in Genshin Impact 4.0.

After skipping Baizhu's banner in Genshin Impact 3.6, players would just need to ignore Versions 3.7 and 3.8's Event Wishes. No new 5-stars have been leaked for those updates yet, which should make it easy for some people to skip those banners.

It should be noted that plenty of players are still rolling for the Bubu Pharmacist and are excited to finally have him in the game since his debut as an NPC back in Version 1.0.

