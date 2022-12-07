Why was HasanAbi banned from Twitch?

Twitch star "HasanAbi" Piker was banned from the streaming platform while covering the Georgia Runoff Senate race on December 6, 2022.

According to the political commentator, the ban was due to a copyright strike on behalf of Censored.tv, an online video-sharing website that advocates for free-speech and anti-censorship laws.

The streamer took to Twitter to lambast the organization for striking his content. He also shared screenshots of the email he received from Twitch, which explained why he got a two-day ban.

hasanabi @hasanthehun lmao the free speech defenders own cto himself issued the takedown (just for my channel btw) 🤔 lmao the free speech defenders own cto himself issued the takedown (just for my channel btw) 🤔 https://t.co/k6cqBBz1K5

"These Nazis...": HasanAbi tears into Censored.tv after its copyright claim gets his Twitch account banned

HasanAbi is hugely popular on Twitch and beyond, as evidenced by the recent Streamy Award he won for the news category. As a Just Chatting streamer who primarily talks about social and political issues, his content necessarily deals with many controversial things.

On December 6, 2022, HasanAbi reacted to Ye's (formerly Kanye West) recent interview with Gavin McInnes and Nick Fuentes that was featured on Censored.tv. The content creator criticized McInnes, the founder of Proud Boys, a neo-fascist white nationalist organization known for its anti-Semitic and authoritarian views. However, he soon got slapped with a ban.

It was revealed that the CTO of Censored.tv contacted Twitch to get the content DMCA'd. Here is a relevant quote from a screenshot of the email the Turkish-American personality received from the purple platform:

"Original Censored.tv content is being shown in full on a twitch.tv channel https://www.twitch.tv/hasanabi This video belongs to us, Censored.tv and the original copyrighted version can be found here..."

Twitch added that they had to copyright strike the streamer due to infringement of digital property rights, stating that he was banned for 48 hours. The email continued:

"As a result of this notification, the accused content and archives of that content have been removed from Twitch, Your account has been suspended for 48 hours and has also been issued a copyright strike. You now have 1 copyright strike on your channel."

HasanAbi took to Twitter to call out the executives of the self-styled defenders of free speech, Censored.tv, for striking his content. He branded them "Nazis" for hosting the founder of Proud Boys and called them hypocrites:

"These Nazis sure love talking about free speech only to use the most abused copyright mechanism to takedown someone covering and criticizing their silly ideas. absolutely pathetic"

This is an idea echoed by many of the Twitch star's supporters:

Seraphim - Colorfully Offbeat @ColorfullyOffb1 @hasanthehun It doesnt matter that it's behind a paywall when it is transformative, which it is. Ethan talked about it extensively on the pod when he had his copyright lawyer look at it. @hasanthehun It doesnt matter that it's behind a paywall when it is transformative, which it is. Ethan talked about it extensively on the pod when he had his copyright lawyer look at it.

ninjaman41 @Ninjaman41 @hasanthehun Interesting how they didnt ban asmon who did the same @hasanthehun Interesting how they didnt ban asmon who did the same

BDC @zbcox @hasanthehun Cuz like I know other streamers were DEFINITELY watching the same thing yet yours was the only one taken down. @hasanthehun Cuz like I know other streamers were DEFINITELY watching the same thing yet yours was the only one taken down.

Livingston @64Livingston @hasanthehun Free speech but only to the extend that it advances reactionary interests @hasanthehun Free speech but only to the extend that it advances reactionary interests

Censored.tv is known for its alt-right views, and HasanAbi's free-speech jab is quite justified. Here's what the website's 'About Us' page says about censorship and free speech:

"You can ban us all from social media and even take our bank accounts but we will keep fighting. We’ll even keep fighting for them. That’s right. Free speech includes your enemies. Just because you prefer one sports team doesn’t mean you want all the other teams to be eradicated."

This is why Censored.tv's move to censor one of its ideological "enemies" with a copyright claim is considered ironic by many.

