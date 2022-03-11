Will players be able to use the Floo Network for fast traveling in Hogwarts Legacy

Although fans have been disappointed with the dire lack of information surrounding the title, speculations about Hogwarts Legacy and its mechanics are at an all-time high. With only a reveal trailer released in 2020 to work from, fans have been wondering and discussing the various possibilities and nuances that the developers can feature in the game.

The upcoming RPG is already slated to be one of the biggest games in the Potterverse. The developers have mentioned that the title will focus on the famed castle and its secrets and branch out to other locations in the wizarding world.

With the possibility of having a large map filled with magic, players will wonder what travel methods will be allowed in-game and if the Floo Network will be available for fast traveling.

Will Avalanche include the Floo Network in Hogwarts Legacy for players to travel in

With the help of glittery Floo powder, any wizard or witch can use the Floo Network, which connects the fireplaces of almost every wizarding household and building. The centuries-old Floo Network has long been used for its many advantages over other traditional transportation methods.

The Wizarding World website's post on the topic states the advantages as:

"Firstly, unlike broomsticks, the Network can be used without fear of breaking the International Statute of Secrecy. Secondly, unlike Apparition, there is little to no danger of serious injury. Thirdly, it can be used to transport children, the elderly and the infirm."

Upon being asked if the game will only take place at Hogwarts Castle, the developers have confirmed that they will take players beyond the ramparts of the school into new and familiar locations like the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village.

Given the massive scale of the map, as hinted by the developers involving several locations, the game needs to have fast-traveling points that will help the players to go from one point to another once they unlock the mechanic and locations.

For this, the developers can utilize the concept of the Floo Network and implement it in Hogwarts Legacy. It will be a delightful nod that the Potterheads will enjoy and a mechanic that adequately fleshes out the notion of fast-traveling within the world.

Players can be allowed to gather Floo powder through various means in the open world of Hogwarts Legacy. Once a certain stipulated amount has been collected and both the locations unlocked, players will then be able to use the Floo Network to quickly travel between them.

In the wizarding world, the Floo Network is monitored by the Ministry of Magic, whose permission is required to connect the fireplaces so that Muggle fireplaces inadvertently do not get linked. The use of Floo powder requires clearly speaking the name of the destination loudly, failing which results in accidents.

Potterheads will remember Harry Potter's misfortune when he mispronounced Diagon Alley in Chamber of Secrets. Another notorious incident involving the Network was the disappearance of Violet Tillyman in 1855. It remains to be seen if traveling through the emerald flames will be an option in Hogwarts Legacy.

JK Rowling, talking about the Network, states:

"I needed a way for particularly young witches and wizards to travel around because I’d created the International Statute of Secrecy, which was inconvenient, so immediately that made it quite difficult for them to move around, particularly over long distances, by magical means.

"So I thought they need something very discreet, and that’s how the Floo Network came about, so it was a way of moving from house to house without ever being seen by Muggles."

Hogwarts Legacy will allow players to experience life as a student at Hogwarts to the fullest while deeply rooted in the established Harry Potter universe. Players will perfect their magical abilities through learning spells, crafting potions, and taming magical beasts.

It was rumored that a new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy would be released in March at the PlayStation State of Play event. Sadly, the State of Play did not feature Hogwarts Legacy. Fans are still waiting to learn more about their favorite game and its release. One can only hope to hear something soon from the developers.

