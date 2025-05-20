Why did Honda terminate partnership with Team Liquid? DiasLucasBR controversy explained 

In a shocking announcement, Honda has ended its long-standing partnership with Team Liquid following a controversy involving Rainbow Six Siege player Lucas "DiasLucasBR" Dias. The incident occurred during the recent RELOAD 2025 tournament, where DiasLucasBR made a controversial post on social media after a match loss. The post sparked widespread outrage and subsequently resulted in the end of the iconic Honda x Liquid era.
Here's everything we know about the DiasLucasBR controversy.
Honda x Team Liquid partnership ended after over 6 years due to a social media post
During the R6 RELOAD 2025 tournament, Team Liquid faced defeat against Japanese team CAG Osaka. In response, DiasLucasBR posted an image of an atomic bomb on X, which was widely condemned as extremely insensitive. Thousands of people reported it to be offensive and disrespectful.
As the situation rapidly escalated, Team Liquid's CEO, as well as its official account on X, issued a lengthy apology. Liquid stated that the player has been fined four months' salary and will be undergoing sensitivity training.
Additionally, they mentioned apologizing to CAG Osaka and claimed that the latter forgave them. Team Liquid has also announced donating the entirety of the RELOAD 2025 tournament winnings to a charitable organization.
Despite these apologies, the damage had been done. Honda, emphasizing its commitment to corporate values and social responsibility, announced the termination of its sponsorship in the News & Events section of its official website.
The company's statement in the Partnerships section of the page reads:
"After much consideration, AHM (American Honda Motor Co.) has decided to terminate its sponsorship agreement with the team in question, deeming the conduct to be incompatible with Honda corporate values and unacceptable."
The incident has also cast uncertainty over DiasLucasBR's future in competitive Rainbow Six Siege. While he could continue playing for the team and will be paid after four months, the controversy may impact his image within the esports community.
That's all we currently know about the DiasLucasBR situation. The absence of the Honda logo on Team Liquid jerseys in upcoming events will be a surprising change for fans who are still unaware of the situation. For now, other sponsors of the team have not responded to the controversy.
