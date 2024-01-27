Why is Natalie Reynolds considered a controversial personality? Kick streamer's career explored

Recently emerging on Kick as a rising streamer, Natalie Reynolds has managed to shake up the platform through her controversial antics. She has over 14,500 followers on the platform and upwards of 60,000 hours watched, keeping her audience hooked to her polarizing behavior.

Natalie Reynolds is famously known for her allegations against fellow Kick creator Jack Doherty and N3on's manager, accusing the former of purchasing gifts for his viewers to avoid paying taxes while calling out the latter for supposedly stealing money.

The streamer has been in trouble for several other antics, such as spearing a wild boar and hunting a crocodile on livestream, which caused her to get banned from Kick. This article goes in-depth into the various disputes Reynolds has been embroiled in and explores why she has become a controversial personality online.

Who is Natalie Reynolds? Her notorious rise to fame explored

Natalie Reynolds is an American content creator hailing from Los Angeles, California. She first gained an online following by uploading short videos on TikTok, which showcased her lip-syncing and dancing. She also has garnered a significant following of 353k on Instagram.

Reynolds has extensively produced content for her YouTube channel as well, where she boasts over 4.59 million subscribers. Her YouTube content consists of challenge videos and vlogs. Similarly, her streams on Kick mostly feature Just Chatting content and conversations surrounding her daily life experiences.

Getting sued by N3on's manager

Proceedings between Natalie Reynolds and N3on's manager Kayn turned ugly in December 2023. The former accused Kayn of "scamming" her out of $30,000 and clashed with him on social media. Reynolds claimed that Kayn initially asked for $15,000 to have N3on host her on Kick. Later, he asked for an extra $15,000 on the day of the host. However, the host was purportedly delayed, prompting her to contact N3on directly.

However, to her surprise, N3on did not seem to know about the money being paid for the host and seemed shocked by these revelations. In a video on X, she stated:

"He goes, 'You sent $30,000 for a host? What the f*ck!' He had no idea that I had sent $30K! He had no idea, and I have the video recording of the phone call. And I want to show you guys the phone call, but I don't want to be f*cking sued."

Kayn responded to her on X, outright dismissing her claims:

Natalie later revealed on December 12, 2023, in a post on X that Kayn had sued her for defamation due to the accusations and that she was set to appear in court for the same. Further, she talked about livestreaming the entire ordeal on her channel:

Accusations against Jack Doherty

Allegations by Natalie Reynolds against Jack Doherty (Image via @onlynatreynolds/X)

On December 21, 2023, in a series of posts on X, Natalie Reynolds leveled several accusations against contentious Kick streamer Jack Doherty. In the posts, she claimed that Jack had "paid someone" to take down and ban her Instagram account. This was followed by Reynolds accusing Jack of "grooming minors":

"Jack Doherty has paid someone to take down and ban my Instagram account. Insecure narcissist is mad he can't make money off me anymore and I'm releasing the truth. Stick to grooming minors."

Jack replied to this directly, calling it "the dumbest accusation ever," and labeled her account a "fan page for" himself, Sam Frank, and N3on:

Jack Doherty responds to Natalie's allegations (Image via @dohertyjackk/X)

In another post on X dated December 30, 2023, she leveled more allegations against Jack. This time, Reynolds claimed that Jack's purchase of $500,000 worth of gifts for his Christmas stream was not out of kindness but rather a way for him to avoid paying taxes to the government.

Wearing "painted-on" pants at the gym and hunting on stream

Trigger Warning: The following section contains details related to violence. Reader discretion is advised.

In a Kick livestream on December 27, 2023, Natalie Reynolds did an IRL broadcast wherein she got "pants" painted on her legs and wore swimsuit bottoms. The streamer then went to the gym in questionable attire, where she was promptly called out by another gym-goer.

The man stated that he knew what she was doing since he works "in the entertainment field":

"If you don't have clothes on, you need to be out of here, ma'am! (The Kick streamer says, 'I do have clothes on.') Not fine, I work in the industry enough to know. I work in the entertainment field."

Calling him a "Male Karen," she continued to stream while moving to another corner of the gym:

"That guy is a... (Natalie reads her stream's chat) 'Male Karen.' Yeah, he is a male Karen. Chat, I already got pressed... we have to go in this corner."

She was also called out online, where many seemed to agree with the man:

Natalie Reynolds was also recently criticized for streaming herself hunting a wild boar and using a spear to kill it. The streamer chased the boar for two hours alongside her friends and hunting dogs, eventually capturing and killing it live on stream on January 24, 2024.

The graphic nature of the encounter invited severe backlash from her followers, with many deeming her actions "weird" and stating that she had gone too far:

On January 27, 2024, Natalie Reynolds received a three-day ban from Kick after a clip of her hunting a crocodile went viral. The streamer addressed the punitive action from the platform in a recent post on X, with mixed reactions from netizens. Some viewers called Kick "soft," while others condemned the streamer's actions.