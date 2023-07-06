Why was Oasis disabled in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2, Blizzard’s premier team-based First-Person Shooter (FPS), offers 24 maps for standard gameplay, with Oasis being one of them. It is a control map providing a play area with many open points, allowing players ample on-ground and vertical freedom of movement. As such, a new bug has appeared, allowing players to reach unintended areas.

With players understandably abusing this glitch, the developer has decided to remove this map from the pool altogether while they work on a fix. Oasis is disabled for an unannounced period, both on competitive and quick play.

What is Oasis Bug in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2's Oasis has a problem (Image via reddit 'u/Birnendealer'/ Blizzard Entertainment)

As it stands, Oasis has been removed from the map pool because of a glitch that allows certain characters to propel themselves into unintended areas of the map. Players can use Junkrat and other airborne characters to attain an out-of-bounds position above the map, granting a bird’s-eye view of the play area.

While the move itself may be hard to pull off, players are concerned about how movement-oriented and aerial characters can take advantage of this otherwise unreachable spot. This might lead to unfair advantages for specific team compositions.

Overwatch Cavalry @OWCavalry



The team are currently investigating an issue that allowed heroes to reach unintended areas of the map, unlike other recently removed maps, it remains available in Custom Games.



us.forums.blizzard.com/en/overwatch/t… Oasis has been temporarily disabled in #Overwatch2 The team are currently investigating an issue that allowed heroes to reach unintended areas of the map, unlike other recently removed maps, it remains available in Custom Games. Oasis has been temporarily disabled in #Overwatch2 🇮🇶The team are currently investigating an issue that allowed heroes to reach unintended areas of the map, unlike other recently removed maps, it remains available in Custom Games.🔎 us.forums.blizzard.com/en/overwatch/t… https://t.co/ppNslpfNuO

Twitter user @OWCavalry, a reliable insider, has also confirmed that the map has been put out of both competitive and quickplay modes.

When does Oasis return to Overwatch 2?

Oasis has been disabled in Overwatch 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Unfortunately, Oasis will remain disabled for an unspecified amount of time, as a new Bug Report update on the official forum has only stated that it has been pulled. No other information was provided, including when the map will return to official play.

New patch notes or updates have not yet been released, and presumably, the developer wants to keep it under wraps as the bug is fixed.

Nix Lupus 🐺 @NixLupus31 @OWCavalry Was there even one season without any maps or heroes removed? At this point its getting ridiculous. @OWCavalry Was there even one season without any maps or heroes removed? At this point its getting ridiculous.

A few Twitter users have shown concern over how Overwatch 2’s maps have increasingly seen an insurgence of bugs on various maps, forcing Blizzard to disable them.

Overwatch Cavalry @OWCavalry



This is the second map to be disabled due to potential performance issues with certain heroes, joining Paraíso out of rotation.



us.forums.blizzard.com/en/overwatch/t… Antarctic Peninsula has also been disabled in #Overwatch2 This is the second map to be disabled due to potential performance issues with certain heroes, joining Paraíso out of rotation. Antarctic Peninsula has also been disabled in #Overwatch2 🇦🇶This is the second map to be disabled due to potential performance issues with certain heroes, joining Paraíso out of rotation.🔎 us.forums.blizzard.com/en/overwatch/t… https://t.co/EsGQrlpnWd

Previously, right after the launch of Season 5, the developer had pulled two maps, Paraíso and Antarctica: Peninsula, as a game-breaking glitch allowed Mercy players to leave the spawn room continuously. Doing this excessively would drop every player’s framerate to one, including whoever had selected Mercy.

Nevertheless, players can still queue into the other maps for both competitive and quickplay modes. This change has not affected the game’s ecosystem too drastically and does not affect a player’s progression or rank.

