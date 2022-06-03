Why is Phyllis so mean in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers are one of the most attractive aspects of the game. Apart from their adorable appearance and various personality types, the different kinds of conversations players can have with them is one of the reasons why players keep coming back to the game time and again.

However, while most times, players can have very wholesome conversations with their villagers, there are times when villagers are known to be extremely rude to players and villagers alike. One of the rudest villagers in the game, who is popular for their mean nature, is Phyllis, the pelican villager in New Horizons.

Players have often wondered what the reason is that caused Phyllis to become so mean in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have often tried to decipher why Phyllis is so mean

Phyllis is a pelican villager in the Animal Crossing franchise who works at the Post Office and Town Hall as a clerk, pulling night shifts. She is Pelly's sister. Pelly is one of the most cheerful characters in the game.

As opposed to Pelly, Phyllis is known for her unsocial and irritable nature, where she is infamous for engaging in snappy conversation and passing mean comments.

Story continues below ad

However, players have never been able to decipher the reason behind the pelican villager's irritable nature. Many seem to attribute this nature of hers to her job and its timing; she has to stay up all night for her job. Naturally, the lack of proper rest and reasonable work hours make her irritable, as it would any person in real life.

Players from the Animal Crossing Community shared what they thought would be the reason behind Phyllis' irritable demeanor.

One fan said:

"I don't think anyone knows why. I sure know I don't, either. Maybe it has something to do with her shift. I mean, working all night with nothing to do?! I would be a little mean if I had to endure that!"

Another had this to say:

"It feels unfair to have her take an entire night of work when she could be doing better things dont you think?"

Story continues below ad

A third fan said,

"Definitely! She should be able to do better things than stand alone and bored in a town hall! If only Nintendo weren't so mean to poor Phyllis..."

Players have decided to blame Nintendo for Phyllis' nature, saying that the night shift job at the Town Hall is the reason why the pelican is never in a good mood because she has to stay up all night with barely anything to do.

Phyllis, in fact, is quite open about how she does not enjoy her job, much like Lyle and Zipper T. Bunny. This is another reason why players are inclined towards believing that Phyllis' job is the reason behind her cranky mood.

Furthermore, whenever Phyllis is working at the Town Hall, the music in the area is quite telling of her mood, and she also snaps at visitors in the place during her work hours.

Story continues below ad

It is not like Phyllis is completely unapproachable. Once they have shared conversations at The Roost, Phyllis softens up towards the player and tends to display a nicer attitude while interacting with them.

However, players must also note that New Horizons does not reflect how mean Phyllis can truly be; veterans of the franchise would know how rude the pelican villager was in previous iterations of the game. That said, given the conditions she has to sustain, players will be understanding towards her and thereby want Nintendo to do better by her.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far