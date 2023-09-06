Why Red Dead Redemption 2's Arthur Morgan is one of the most memorable characters ever created

Video games have witnessed drastic changes since the fall of this century. The last decade itself witnessed magnum-opuses like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA V, God Of War, and The Witcher III. The games have become more alluring, the stories more engaging, and the characters have more layers. Now, video games deliver more than just careless fun.

They are like a canvas where well-crafted characters tell us a story that enlightened our minds for years. The leading game-makers have created many memorable characters in the past two decades. Commander Shepard of the Mass Effect Series, Max Payne of the Max Payne series, Geralt of the Witcher series, and Trevor of GTA V are some of the most prevalent characters.

But Arthur Morgan of the Red Dead series must take the top position as one of the most memorable characters ever created in video games.

A delicate blend of kindness, morality, and duty makes Arthur Morgan the most lovable character in Red Dead Redemption 2

A man in quest for a family

Arthur is a tragic character in Red Dead Redemption 2. He is flawed, an outlaw with morality, and one of the noblest characters in the gang of Dutch. Arthur's touching backstory establishes how the situation has played a significant role in shaping the man that he is today.

Having experienced no love from his father, who was a petty criminal, Arthur bore some resentment toward him. The loss of his mother at an early age and the detachment from his father deprived him of a healthy and peaceful childhood. However, Arthur was not a stone-cold calculative criminal. He is a lot different from other Rockstar game characters.

He has a soft human side still alive in him. He is a man who has partially succumbed to the hard Wild West life but has not discarded the dream of having a beautiful family. His quest for a family never stops. He is fiercely loyal and cares about the welfare of the gang, but he never flinches a bit to take a stand against injustice.

Bonhomie with John

Arthur shares a love-hate relationship with John Marston, another principal character of Red Dead Redemption 2. Both Arthur and John were taken under the Dutch's shelter, almost at the same time, and became the two most important members of the gang. Arthur and John had difficult childhoods, were highly skilled, and shared mutual respect, making them similar in many ways.

With time, Arthur finds a brother in John. Their bonhomie instantly catches the players' attention. When John falls in love with Abigail, and they have a son together, Arthur becomes extremely happy and considers them part of his family. He even became Jack Marston's guardian.

Arthur was never a ruthless, reckless, or cold-hearted criminal, but he was more human than any other gang member. His resentment towards John for leaving his family is well understood because he cares more about family than anything else. The creators have made Arthur more relatable to gamers by not making him overtly dramatic or psychotic.

Arthur is a helper in need

One of Arthur's noblest qualities is that he never leaves anyone in danger. Whenever someone needs help, Arthur is always there to lend a helping hand. There have been numerous occasions in the game where Arthur could have ignored the pleas of the needy and chosen an easy life, but he is ready to dip his toes in troubled water to help them.

He has helped Sadie Alder on numerous occasions. When Abigail is kidnapped, Van der Linde and others ignore the matter, but Arthur accompanies Sadie to rescue her. He also rescued Jack with Sadie's help. Arthur also helped his old flame, Mary, rescue her brother from a cult. All these selfless actions establish that Arthur, though an outlaw, possesses a golden heart.

Relationships with other gang members

The bond that Aurthur shares with his gang members is another endearing part of the game. He is a founding member of the Van der Linde gang and shares a good rapport with almost everyone. However, some relations are worth a special mention.

Arthur and Sadie Alder hit it off instantly. They become very close, but their relationship never gets any romantic angle. Sadie has never been portrayed as a damsel in distress, but she is a perfect foil to Arthur. They ride together, hunt together, and care for each other. Their playful banter is bound to catch the attention of gamers.

Loyalty to Dutch

Arthur and the Dutch share a complex relationship between them. The latter has been a father figure to Arthur. At the age of fourteen, Dutch van der Linde gave him shelter and education and taught him hunting and skills in weaponry. On Arthur’s part, he shows undying loyalty. But he also wants Dutch to follow the right path.

Dutch’s gradual degradation to cruelty and obstinate fascination with the revival of the glory of Wild West culture shocks Arthur, whose morality and loyalty clash. Arthur always wants good for Dutch van der Linde, but he is left with a broken heart when he realizes that Dutch has reached a point of no redemption.

Tragic anti-hero

The creators have shown supreme craftsmanship in character development. At the start of Red Dead Redemption 2, Arthur appears to be a rough, ruthless criminal, but many shades of his character are revealed as the game progresses. He is like an old book where every page contains a new mystery. When we reach the final chapter, our view of Arthur changes completely.

The disease is crippling his body, and a sense of failure to keep Dutch on the right path is draining the sap out of his soul. But he employs every last bit of energy to save his loved ones. This sacrifice makes Aurthur one of the greatest anti-heroes in gaming history.

Arthur’s lore cannot come to an end better than this. Though a player's action determines the ways of Arthur's death, his death comes as a bittersweet moment in Red Dead Redemption 2. Though our hearts become heavy with the grief of our favorite protagonist's death, our minds realize that man has finally found peace.

