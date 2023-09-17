When Take-Two CEO hinted at the probable development of Red Dead Redemption 3, game enthusiasts started wondering who would be the charismatic protagonist of the third game of the series. The game makers can either start with a new character or reintroduce one from previous installments of the game series. If they go for the second option, Sadie Adler can be the ideal choice to step in the big boot left by Arthur Morgan and John Marston.

The Red Dead Redemption series is filled with dynamic and endearing characters who instantly leave a lasting impression on the mind. This game series tells a beautiful saga of characters who find salvation at the end of their lives. But Sadie is an exception. This enigmatic character does not get a complete story arc. Hence, she deserves a chance to earn her redemption.

Sadie Adler is one of the most loved characters in the Red Dead Redemption series

Convincing backstory

A convincing backstory lays the base of a strong character. It tells the audience what motivates an individual to carry on a thorny road. It casts a light on the facts that shape the person in his future course. Sadie Adler has a tragic backstory to explain her extraordinary transition from a loving housewife to a dreaded gunslinger.

At the beginning of Red Dead Redemption 2, Sadie purportedly led a peaceful life until a raid by the O'Driscoll Boys turned her life upside down. Jake, her husband, was brutally murdered and she hid from the attackers to escape a similar fate. Dutch rescued Sadie and allowed her to stay with the gang. Her quest for vengeance played a role in transitioning her into a dreaded Western gunslinger.

Strong rebellious character

Strong multi-dimensional characters are the template of the Red Dead Redemption series. John is a loving husband, doting father, and loyal friend, but short-sighted and erratic. Arthur is a dreaded outlaw with a golden heart, and Dutch is an obstinate, selfish idealist. These strong protagonists have made this game series immensely popular.

Sadie has every quality to be the protagonist of the third game. Starting as a simple housewife, she quickly displays her unrestrained, rebellious spirit. Though she has issues trusting people, her friendship with Arthur has bloomed gradually. Even then, she does just the opposite of what Arthur advises. Instead of doing chores, she finds great satisfaction in hunting down the O'Driscoll Boys.

Her leadership qualities are established when she materializes the extrication of non-fighting members during the Guarma episode. Sadie is a fearless, capable planner, and she has executed the escape of John Marston from prison. She has also participated in many missions and proved her worth as an invaluable asset to the gang.

Fan favorite and established character

Sadie Adler is not only the best female character in Red Dead Redemption 2 but also one of the best female characters in the history of video games. Her skill and fierce temperament have proven that she is a woman not to mess with. Like John and Arthur, Sadie has a huge fan base, eager to know more about this enigmatic gunslinger.

Having an established character as the protagonist will allow the makers to reintroduce some loved characters again in the game. Sadie's life as a bounty hunter has remained largely unexplored in Red Dead Redemption 2. It will be an enjoyable experience to see her riding along with some former members of the Linde gang near the southern border of America.

Sadie's incomplete story arc

The complete story arc takes John, Arthur, and Dutch to the pinnacle of their fame. It is revealed that all three had a difficult childhood. The harsh upbringing leaves a clear mark in their later life. Sadie Adler, one of the protagonists in the Red Dead Series, does not have a complete story arc. Very little is revealed about her childhood in RDR 2.

Similarly, nothing is known about Sadie's life after John's marriage to Abigail. The series is about the redemption of the main characters in Red Dead Redemption. They often earn salvation by sacrificing their lives to protect their loved ones. But Sadie's fate remains uncertain in the end. Hence, RDR 3 would be a perfect story of her redemption.

Some mysteries about Sadie

Sadie's story leaves some questions unanswered in the Red Dead Redemption Series. She becomes very close to Arthur and the Marston family. Towards the end of RDR 2, Sadie asks for Arthur's help in eliminating the O'Driscoll Boys members and promises to protect John's young family in the future. Hence, her absence in the first game creates a large void in the game series.

It remains unknown why she does not come to help the Marston family. Moreover, Sadie and John go to confront Micah on Mount Hagen. This incident blows up John's cover and sets the agents of the Bureau of Investigation upon him. The third game of the Red Dead Redemption series can shed light on Sadie's fate after the events on Mount Hagen.

