Why Sangan is the best Mate in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

In Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, Mates are special friends that cheer for the player while they duel. Some of them show emotions during the duel, including joy when the player wins and sadness when they lose. There are many different Mates to choose from.

Players can unlock these Mates from the shop for 300 gems a piece or complete missions. One of these Mates, Sangan, stands tall (although not literally) above the rest of them. Though some Mates come close, none have the personality of the little three-eyed buddy.

Sangan makes players of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel fight harder - so that they don't have to see him cry

Sangan cries after seeing a player lose in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (Image via Master Duel)

When players lose a duel in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, Sangan takes it personally and gets very upset. This, in turn, makes it so that some players are fighting harder so that they don't have to let the three-eyed devil down.

When the happiness of Sangan is on the line, these duelists will fight till the bitter end to ensure they do everything they can to keep him smiling. In this way, Sangan makes players try even harder to win.

Sangan is much more exciting than the other Mates

Sangan has much more personality than the other Mates available (Image via Yu-Gi-Oh!)

While Rescue Rabbit is cute, most players will agree that Sangan is better than Car or Basketball. This is because some of the other Mates are just inanimate object that only sits there throughout the duel. Soccer Ball and American Football tried hard to stand out from the crowd, but at the end of the day, Sangan simply has much more personality.

Sangan does a little twirl before each duel. He laughs as duelists pummel their enemies. He feels their sorrow. The other Mates sit and wait. Silently judging. Whereas Sangan, on the other hand, is always there for a duelist.

Sangan will never leave a duelists side

Once duelists choose Sangan, they will see that the faithful companion will always be there for them. Through thick and thin, Sangan supports and encourages the player to make their way through the ranks.

Even in defeat, Sangan feels those negative emotions along with the player and then goes right back to being happy and ready to cheer up his duelist companion. As a duelist, players need to dust themselves off and get back in there. After all, they can't let Sangan down.

Edited by Srijan Sen