Why Sigma Battle Royale is not accessible

Over the past few weeks, many mobile gamers have popularized Sigma Battle Royale as Free Fire Lite due to their insane similarities. However, the former has recently become inaccessible, with developers closing its servers. The following message pops up upon launching the app:

"The server is closed. Thank you for being a part of this test, and we look forward to seeing you again in the near future."

The BR game is not working for anyone, but various websites still offer download links for its APK. However, one must refrain from downloading the app for multiple reasons, and the unavailability of the servers is one of them.

Players must avoid installing Sigma app while its servers are offline

The new BR shooter lost its Google Play authentication for being a Free Fire replica (Image via Garena)

Due to the sudden craze among Free Fire fans, the new shooter game registered more than 500K downloads within 48 hours via early access on the Play Store. However, the game got removed for reportedly being a FF and FF MAX replica, violating Google's Developer Program Policy.

Interestingly, fans did not stop talking about it even after the new BR game got removed from the Google Play Store. Soon, many websites even showcased APK download links for Sigma Battle Royale, with multiple users continuing to install the game.

One must avoid downloading the APK file for the popular battle royale title as it doesn't have Google Play or App Store authentication like Free Fire or its MAX variant. Moreover, installing the APK client from a dubious and unauthorized website further risks data security and privacy.

The repercussions of downloading any modified APK file can lead to installing additional malicious files on a device. Hence, it is ideal to avoid installing any supposed modified app from an unreliable and unofficial source. Instead, one can go for the options available in the Play Store.

The game servers are closed at the moment (Image via Studio Arm Private Limited)

If players still go ahead and download Sigma Battle Royale from a third-party website, it will be useless as the game servers are offline.

Procedure for installing Free Fire or Free Fire MAX (Image via Google Play Store)

Instead of installing Sigma Battlegrounds, readers can follow the step-by-step guide given below to download Free Fire or Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the Apple App Store on your iOS/iPadOS device. However, if you own an Android device, you can choose between Google Play or an authorized brand-specific application store.

Use the search box to navigate and find Free Fire or Free Fire MAX.

Press the install button to initiate the download of the latest version of the game.

After installation, you can launch the app and download additional update files before logging in.

That said, Sigma's servers can still return, but fans must wait until the game becomes available on the Google Play Store again.

