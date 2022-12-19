What is Free Fire Lite?

Free Fire Lite has been trending among FF/FF MAX fans for the past few weeks. However, that's a misnomer, as it is an unofficial title for the new BR game Sigma. The title has been assigned by fans, multiple YouTubers, and publications, as Garena never launched a Lite variant to its flagship BR shooter.

Studio Arm Private Limited's Sigma Battle Royale gained sudden fame after its initial release on the Google Play Store via early access. From first impressions, the new BR shooter seemed like a replica of the Garena-backed game. Interestingly, this fame resulted in its ultimate removal from the Play Store.

However, many websites currently feature download links to Sigma Battle Royale, which one must avoid for various reasons.

Reasons for Free Fire fans to avoid download links for Sigma APK files

Sigma is not available on a platform like Play Store

The game is not among the listed titles available on the Play Store (Image via Google)

Following its launch, Sigma registered more than 500K installs on the Play Store via early access. However, it was reportedly removed from the store within 48 hours for being too identical to Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant.

Due to a reported violation of Google's Developer Program Policy, Sigma doesn't have authentication from the Play Store. Hence, the same has become a primary reason to avoid Sigma APK from any arbitrary source.

Unauthorized sources often bring malware to devices

Avoid using dubious websites to download the APK (Image via Google)

It is widely known that one must avoid downloading anything from an unauthorized and dubious source, let alone Sigma BR. Installing or downloading files from an arbitrary source often lures malware and bloatware to one's device, risking data security.

Sigma Battle Royale is available as an unofficial APK file on various unreliable websites. Hence, one must prioritize their device's privacy and security and avoid downloading APK files.

Installing Sigma Battle Royale is not beneficial due to unavailability of servers

The servers are offline at the moment (Image via Studio Arm Private Limited)

Even if players overlook the security concerns of downloading the game from any unofficial website or source, they cannot access the content as Sigma's servers are currently offline.

Developers of the unofficial Free Fire Lite variant have taken down its servers due to a maintenance break. Fans will encounter the following pop-up message upon installation:

"The server is closed. Thank you for being a part of this test, and we look forward to seeing you again in the near future."

The message provides hope for the game's return, but one should be vigilant until it gets authentication from the Google Play Store. In the meantime, players can install other games like ScarFall - The Royale Combat, Hero Hunters, MaskGun, and even Free Fire, which are meant for low-end Android smartphones.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes